Watch: Mixed Vegetable Curry Recipe - A Healthy And Nutrient-Rich Dish For Simple Indian Meal

A proficient home chef may be able to come up with distinct and exceptional foods from time to time but every kitchen needs basic, everyday recipes for simple Indian meals. You may still want to add an element of exclusivity in everyday meals while keeping it simple at the same time. One such recipe is that of mixed vegetable curry that gives a slight modification to the more-common dry mixed vegetable dish. Mixed vegetable is a potpourri of different flavours and colours from a host of vegetables, and this evergreen sabzi is loved by all of us.





Manjula Jain, a food vlogger with her own YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', showed us how to recreate mixed vegetable with a 'curry' twist. In this recipe, a range of nutritious vegetables are brought together to create a congregation of useful nutrients, making it a wholesome meal for your healthy diet.





Vegetable Curry - Coming Together Of Various Healthy Veggies





The list of vegetables used in the recipe will excite you instantly. Cauliflower, peas, carrot, mushroom and zucchini are simmered in a bright and dense tomato gravy flavoured with green chillies, ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder and more such common spices. Make sure that the veggies are tender not mushy - they should cook to perfection in about 10 minutes.

You can make this simple vegetable curry any time for a healthy and delicious meal. Of course, you can add or omit veggies as per your choice but this tried and tested vegetable combination works like magic every single time.









