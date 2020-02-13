Indian Cooking Tips: Move Over, Sabudana Vada And Khichdi; Try Sabudana Paratha Instead (Recipe Inside)

Sabudana dishes are enjoyed by everyone year-round

Sabudana, the translucent pearl-like globules, is an important part of an Indian kitchen. Extracted from the roots of tapioca, it is a common ingredient for food items during any vrat, puja or any Hindu religious occasion. Although it is an integral part of Indian food culture, according to food historian K.T Achaya, tapioca is stated to have come into India around 1800 AD and has several point of entry. "An early ingress may have been to Malabar from Africa, to which it had been transported from Brazil with the slave trade, and a later one from the Philippines to Assam and Bengal," he stated in his book 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food'.





Tapioca is a non-cereal food source and consists of starchy carbohydrate; hence it is consumed widely during any Hindu fasting ritual. However, sabudana dishes are enjoyed by everyone year-round. Because of its starchy nature, Sabudana tends to get sticky while cooking; but if it is handled well, sabudana turns out to be a perfect savoury. Whenever we talk about sabudana dishes, the few common names that come in mind are sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada and sabudana kheer. But did you ever try sabudana paratha? Here we bring you this tasty recipe that will surely add variety to your fasting-days!

Try This Interesting Sabudana Paratha Recipe

Serves: 1





Ingredients:





Sabudana- Half cup





Boiled potato- One





Roasted peanuts- 1 tbsp (coarsely crushed)





Tomato- 2 teaspoon (finely chopped)





Green Chilli- One (finely chopped)





Coriander leaves- One teaspoon (finely chopped)





Roasted jeera (cumin seeds)- half teaspoon





Salt/Rock Salt- to taste





Pepper- One teaspoon





Ghee- for roasting





Water- for soaking





Preparation:





Soak the sabudana for 2-3 hours.





Once it is soaked well, drain of the water and pour it is a large bowl and let it dry. You can understand sabudana is well soaked if it gets mashed easily between your fingers.





Now, add the boiled potato, peanuts, tomato, chilli, coriander, jeera, salt (rock salt if you are fasting) and pepper and mash all the ingredients together. Make sure the dough is not sticky (drying the soaked sabudana is a must for getting non sticky dough).





Make small balls out of the out and pat it well (just like makki ki roti) and give it a flat roti-like shape. You can also use oiled butter paper (take the dough between two papers and press it gently). Try to make it as thin as possible.





Now, place a tawa on medium-flame and rub some ghee on it.





Gently place the paratha on it and let it roast well.





Once one side gets a brownish colour, flip it over and let the other side cook.





Try these hot sabudana parathas with curd or ketchup. Do let us know if you liked in the comment section below.







