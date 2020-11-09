Diwali 2020: Give The Traditional Peanut-Coconut Ladoo A Healthy Spin For Guilt-Free Indulgence

Try this recipe at home and make your festive indulgence a guilt-free affair.

Diwali seems incomplete without some sweet indulgence. It is that time of the year when the kitchen pantry in every household is packed with different types of ladoos, barfis and more. While some of the sweet dishes are prepared at home, we prefer buying the others from our favourite sweetshops in town. This year Diwali will be marked on November 14, 2020 (Saturday). But due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, we are being extra cautious about getting food from outside. Instead, several people have been preparing almost every kind of delicacies at home. If you too are looking for one such luscious mithai recipe, we have got you covered!





Here we bring you the traditional peanut-coconut ladoo recipe, with a twist of health in it. This unique recipe includes the goodness of jaggery, cardamom and some superseeds that makes the dish a perfect blend of health and taste. All you need to do is, mix desiccated coconut and peanut with jaggery syrup, cardamom and add some toasted supersedes for crunch.





Alongside the amazing taste, this sweet treat can be a healthy alternative for all your sinful sugar-laden desserts. So, try this recipe at home and make your festive indulgence a guilt-free affair.





How To Make Healthy Peanut-Coconut Laddo For Diwali:

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered peanuts





1/4thcup coarsely crushed toasted peanuts





Half cup desiccated coconut





2-3 tablespoon toasted flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds





Half teaspoon cardamom powder





1.5 cup jaggery





Method:

Brush some ghee in a pan and add the jaggery in it. Keep the flame low and let the jaggery melt.





Switch of the flame and add powdered peanuts and mix.





Add rest of the ingredients and mix.





Let the mix cool down a bit; then prepare small roundels out of it.





Let the ladoos cool down completely and store it in an airtight jar. You can keep it fresh for atleast a week.





Happy Diwali 2020, everyone!













