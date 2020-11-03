Diwali 2020: Date, Time, Significance Of Deepavali Puja And Festive Recipes To Try

Diwali 2020: Here's what you need to know about the festival.

After celebrating Navratri and Dussehra, Diwali is right around the corner. The much-awaited Hindu festival is fast approaching, as people eagerly look forward to the festivities. Although the pandemic may have brought a halt to large congregations and Diwali gatherings, that doesn't mean that spirits should be dampened. Diwali or Deepavali is one of the widely celebrated festivals of the country. The day is said to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. People clean their houses, deck them up with lights and decorations to celebrate the day.





Diwali 2020 Date | When Is Diwali 2020?

This year, Diwali falls on 14th November, 2020 (Saturday). The festivities begin from 13th November, which is Dhanteras (Friday). Diwali is also followed by Govardhan Puja on 15th November (Sunday) and Bhaiya Dooj on 16th November (Monday).





It is common to see decorations and lighting on households.

Diwali Puja Timings | Lakshmi Puja Timings In Major Indian Cities

Goddess Lakshmi is of special significance on Diwali day. Many people choose to keep a fast to pray to the goddess of wealth on this auspicious day.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM (In New Delhi, India)





Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins







Pradosh Kaal - 05:28 PM to 08:07 PM





Vrishabha Kaal - 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM







Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020





Amavasya Tithi Ends - 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020











Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Other Cities





05:58 PM to 07:59 PM - Pune





05:41 PM to 07:43 PM - Chennai





05:37 PM to 07:33 PM - Jaipur





05:42 PM to 07:42 PM - Hyderabad





05:29 PM to 07:25 PM - Gurgaon





05:26 PM to 07:21 PM - Chandigarh





04:54 PM to 06:52 PM - Kolkata





06:01 PM to 08:01 PM - Mumbai





05:52 PM to 07:54 PM - Bengaluru





05:57 PM to 07:55 PM - Ahmedabad





05:28 PM to 07:23 PM - Noida





(Source: drikpanchang.com)





Diwali involves praying to Goddess Lakshmi and lighting 'deep' or diyas.

Diwali 2020 Significance, Rituals And Customs

Diwali is said to be the day that Lord Rama returned after a fourteen year exile to be reinstated as the king of Ayodhya. The citizens rejoiced at the return of their king, and thus Diwali was born. Also known as 'the festival of lights', or 'Deepavali', it is customary to light earthen diyas and candles to celebrate the day. Homes are cleaned and decorated and Rangolis are painted on the floor. People purchase and wear new clothes and jewellery during this period, and pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Kali Puja is performed in Eastern States of India such as Bengal, and in Tamil Nadu the day is celebrated as Narak Chatardushi. It is also a common practice to visit friends, relatives and near and dear ones with gifts, dry fruits and sweets to wish them on Diwali.





Kaju Barfi is a sweet which is widely gifted on Diwali.

Festive Dishes For Diwali 2020 | Best Diwali 2020 Recipes

Sweets are integral to any festival, and Diwali is no different. A plethora of sweets are made and gifted to loved ones for the occasion. This includes Kaju Katli, Soan Papdi, Motichoor ke Laddoo and so much more. Diwali parties also include a number of savoury desi delicacies such as kachori, samosa and cutlets. There is a significant room for creativity when it comes to the Diwali menu, so take your pick from your favourite dishes!





Happy Diwali 2020!