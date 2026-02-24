Gujiya is one of the most loved traditional Indian sweets, especially during festivals like Holi and Diwali. Its crisp outer layer and rich, sweet filling make it irresistible. However, many people struggle with common issues while making gujiyas at home - the crust becomes soft, the gujiya opens while frying, or the filling spills into the oil. Achieving perfectly crisp, crack-free gujiyas depends on the right dough consistency, proper sealing, and careful frying. Even small mistakes can affect the texture and shape. Here are six simple tips to help you make golden, crisp, and unbroken gujiyas every time.





Here Are Some Pro Tips To Make Perfect Gujiya

1. Prepare A Perfect Dough

The dough decides how crisp your gujiya will be. Use all-purpose flour (maida) and add enough ghee (about 1/4 cup for 2 cups flour). The mixture should resemble breadcrumbs when rubbed between your palms. This ensures flakiness. Add water slowly and knead a stiff dough - not soft like chapati dough. A firm dough prevents bubbles and helps keep the gujiya crisp. Cover it with a damp cloth and rest it for 20-30 minutes.

2. Do Not Overfill The Gujiya

Overfilling is a common reason gujiyas break while frying. Add only 1 to 11/2 tablespoons of filling in the centre. Leave space around the edges for proper sealing. If the stuffing reaches the corners, sealing becomes difficult and the gujiya may open in the oil.

3. Seal The Edges Properly

Good sealing prevents breakage. After adding the filling, lightly apply water or a flour-water paste to the edges. Press firmly and release any trapped air before closing. You can twist the edges by hand or use a mould for a neat shape. Make sure there are no cracks. Even a small gap can cause the filling to spill during frying.

4. Fry On Low To Medium Heat

Never fry gujiya on high heat. Heat oil or ghee on medium first, then lower it to medium-low before adding the gujiyas. Slow frying gives an even golden colour and avoids cracks. High heat browns the outer layer quickly but leaves the inside undercooked.





5. Avoid Moisture In The Filling

Excess moisture in the stuffing makes the outer layer soft and can cause breakage. Roast ingredients like khoya and semolina well before adding sugar. Let the mixture cool fully before filling. Avoid adding anything wet. A dry filling keeps gujiyas crisp and extends shelf life.

6. Cool And Store Properly

After frying, place gujiyas on tissue paper to absorb extra oil. Allow them to cool completely before storing. Do not close the container while warm, as trapped steam will soften them. Store in an airtight box to keep them crisp for days.





Perfect gujiyas need a little patience and the right method. Follow these simple tips and you'll always make crisp, golden, and perfectly sealed gujiyas at home.