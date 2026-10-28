The moon holds special significance on Karwa Chauth, as women break their fast only after offering arghya (a ritual offering) to it at night. However, due to changing weather conditions, cloudy skies may delay the moon's visibility in some cities.

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How To Observe The Karwa Chauth Fast

The Karwa Chauth fast begins before sunrise with sargi, a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law. Since the fast is observed without food or water, it is best to consume foods rich in healthy fats and protein, along with coconut water and fresh juices, before the fast begins. This can help keep the body hydrated and energised throughout the day.





ALSO READ | The Right Way To Eat Sargi For Karwa Chauth: 6 Foods You Must Have

Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja Muhurat And Moonrise Time

Karwa Chauth: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:54 PM to 7:08 PM

Muhurat Duration: 1 hour 14 minutes

Fasting Period: 6:12 AM to 8:55 PM

Fast Duration: 14 hours 43 minutes

Moonrise Time: 8:55 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 1:06 AM on October 29, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 10:09 PM on October 29, 2026

(Source: Drik Panchang)

When Will The Moon Be Visible In Delhi-NCR And Other Cities?

Due to changing weather conditions, the moon may appear later than expected in some places. Here are the expected moonrise timings for Delhi-NCR and several other Indian cities:





Delhi: 8:17 PM





Noida: 8:16 PM





Gurugram: 8:18 PM





Chandigarh: 8:12 PM





Lucknow: 8:06 PM





Jaipur: 8:28 PM





Kolkata: 7:47 PM





Patna: 7:52 PM





Bhopal: 8:31 PM





Indore: 8:39 PM





Ahmedabad: 8:52 PM





Mumbai: 9:00 PM





Pune: 8:58 PM





Hyderabad: 8:41 PM





Bengaluru: 8:55 PM





Chennai: 8:44 PM





Nagpur: 8:29 PM





Raipur: 8:18 PM





Kanpur: 8:05 PM





Jammu: 8:14 PM





Amritsar: 8:18 PM





Haridwar: 8:09 PM





Vadodara: 8:51 PM





Rajkot: 9:01 PM





Kanyakumari: 9:07 PM





ALSO READ | Can You Drink Tea Or Coffee During The Karwa Chauth Fast?

How To Break The Karwa Chauth Fast

The Karwa Chauth fast is traditionally broken after offering arghya to the moon and performing the necessary rituals. After completing the rituals, the fast is usually broken with water offered by the husband. Some women prefer coconut water, as it contains electrolytes that help restore energy and hydration. It is also advisable to eat a light meal after the fast. Avoid consuming fried or excessively oily foods immediately, as they may cause digestive discomfort or acidity after a long day of fasting.