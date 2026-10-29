The fast of Karwa Chauth is a very special occasion for married women. On this day, they observe a nirjala (waterless) fast and pray for their husband's long life and a happy married life. Today (October 29) women across the country are celebrating Karwa Chauth. The observance begins before sunrise with sargi (a pre-dawn meal), after which women take a vow to observe the nirjala fast. In the evening, after sighting the moon, they offer arghya (water) and finally break their fast with water offered by their husbands.

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How To Break The Karwa Chauth Fast

Sight the moon: Once the moon rises, view it through a sieve (chhalni).

Look at your husband: After viewing the moon, look at your husband's face through the same sieve.





Offer prayers: Offer arghya to the moon and perform the traditional rituals.





Break the fast: Drink water offered by your husband and eat something sweet or a light snack to end the fast.





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What To Eat After Breaking The Fast

Start With Water

Avoid drinking large amounts of water immediately after breaking your fast. Instead, take a few small sips of room-temperature water. After some time, you can have more water, coconut water, lemonade or fresh fruit juice.

Choose Light Snacks

To ease your digestive system back into action, start with a date, some fruit or a small sweet. Eating a heavy snack straight away may cause bloating or digestive discomfort.

Have A Light Dinner

Avoid eating a full meal immediately after breaking your fast. Wait for a short while before opting for simple, home-cooked foods such as moong dal khichdi, dal-roti with vegetables, or vegetable daliya (porridge). These foods are light, nourishing and easy to digest.

Avoid Heavy Foods

After a day-long fast, it is best to stay away from overly spicy, oily, fried or excessively sweet foods, as they may lead to indigestion, acidity and stomach discomfort.





So, this Karwa Chauth, take care of your health by choosing light and nutritious foods after your fast and allowing your body to adjust gradually.



