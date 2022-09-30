The festive season is here and we are celebrating Navratri with utmost enthusiasm. One of the biggest festivals among Hindus, Navratri is celebrated for nine days. In Sanskrit, Navratri stands for 'nine nights' ('nav' is nine and 'ratri' stands for night). During this time, Hindus worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga for power and positivity. This year, Navratri started on September 26, 2022, and will end with Dussehra (or Vijaya Dashami) on October 5, 2022. The ninth day of Navratri is referred to as Navami (or Maha Navami). According to beliefs, Goddess Durga slaughtered Mahishasura on this day; hence she is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini on the occasion of Maha Navami.

When Is Maha Navami 2022: Date And Puja Time:

This year, Maha Navami falls on October 4, 2022 (Tuesday).





Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 04:13 PM to 05:01 PM on October 3, 2022

Navami Tithi Begins - 04:37 PM on October 03, 2022





Navami Tithi Ends - 02:20 PM on October 04, 2022





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Maha Navami 2022 Celebration: Kanjak Pujan And Bhog Recipe:

On this day, devotees wake up early, take a Holy dip and observe a fast for Goddess Durga. Several households also perform their annual Kanjak Puja on Navami (while some mark it on Ashtami). The ceremony of Kanjak Pujan primarily involves the worship of nine girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga. People perform aarti, give them gifts and prepare delicious bhog for the ceremony.





The bhog for Kanjak Pujan includes several sweet and savoury light and vegetarian dishes. But what remains common in every household is - halwa, chana and poori.

Photo Credit: iStock

Considering this, we bring you some easy tips and tricks that will help you prepare bhandara-style sookha kala chana at home. These tips are shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Take a look:

Here Are 3 Quick Tips To Make Sookha Kala Chana, Bhadara-Style:

Tip 1. The black chana should be well soaked; so much so that it should easily get de-skinned. This will help the masalas to enter the legume.





Tip 2. Add the right amount of water while boiling the chana. This will help enhance the overall flavour of the dish.





Tip 3. Grease the nozzle area of the lid (of the pressure cooker) with some ghee. This will prevent water from spilling out, keeping the flavours intact.





Now that you got the tips handy, what are you waiting for? Follow the recipe video below and make halwai/bhandara-style sookha kala chana at home. Take a look.











For halwa and poori recipes (for Navami bhog), click here.





Happy Maha Navami 2022, everyone!