The much-awaited festive season has finally kicked off. As the air becomes nippy and we head to cooler days, Navratri is the first celebration that starts the festivities. While Chaitra Navratri takes place in the month of April, Shardiya Navratri is in the latter half of the year around October or November. The first day of Shardiya Navratri 2021 was on 7th October as per the Hindu calendar. Navratri is Sanskrit for 'nine nights', and as the name suggests, the festive celebrations last for a period of nine nights and ten days. Each day of Navratri holds a special significance according to traditions. The ninth day of Shardiya Navratri is known as Maha Navami, and here's all you need to know about it.

Date and Time of Maha Navami 2021 | Maha Navami Date And Puja Timings

Maha Navami falls on 14th October 2021, which is a Thursday. According to the Hindu calendar, the official time of Navami begins on the 13th of October evening and goes up to the next evening. Here are the exact Puja timings for Maha Navami:





Navami Tithi Begins - 08:07 PM on Oct 13, 2021





Navami Tithi Ends - 06:52 PM on Oct 14, 2021





(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Maha Navami is also the last day of Durga Puja festivities.

Significance Of Maha Navami | Maha Navami 2021 Significance And How To Celebrate

Maha Navami is the ninth day of the Navratri festival. It is also the third and final day of Durga Puja festivities. Thus, Goddess Durga is worshipped on this auspicious day, as according to Hindu mythology it was on this day that she assassinated the demon Mahishasura. This is why she is also known as 'Mahisasuramardini' or annihilator of Mahishasura in some parts of the country.





Devotees wake up early in the morning and some observe fasts for Goddess Durga. It is also considered an auspicious day to make new beginnings and purchase new things for the home. Some households do their annual Kanjak puja on Navami instead of Ashtami, serving the traditional fare of poori, kale chane and halwa to young girls who are worshipped on this day.

5 Vrat-Friendly Recipes For Maha Navami | Maha Navami 2021: Easy Vrat-Friendly Recipes

Just like any other festival, food is a key part of Maha Navami celebrations. Apart from the traditional prasada offered in the Kanjak Puja, there are plenty of dishes that can be made on this auspicious day. The food that is cooked is completely vegetarian and avoids the use of onion and garlic. The special colour of the Maha Navami day is pink, so it would be a good idea to use rose-based flavourings in a vrat-friendly manner to mark the celebrations.

Makhane can be used to create dishes for Maha Navami 2021.

Here are 5 Vrat-friendly recipes for Maha Navami 2021:

Sabudana is one of the favourites during Navratri, and this Khasta Sabudana tikka puts an interesting twist on the recipe by enmeshing it with the goodness of cashews.

This is a gravy that will go with any bread or preparation that you pair it with! Lightly seasoned with subtle flavours, Vratwale Aloo is a must-have recipe on your Navratri menu.





Maha Navami 2021: Prepare Aloo for your Navami feast.

Samak ke chawal is another popular ingredient during Navratri season, and you can try and make this unique and crispy Samak Dosa on Maha Navami.

While Singhade ka Atta (water chestnut flour) is popularly used to make a variety of dishes, this soulful and satiating Singhade ki Kadhi is something you may not have tried yet.

Poppy seeds and cashew nuts are used in this delightful vrat-friendly dessert to give it a wonderful crunchy yet satisfy sweet tooth.

Happy Maha Navami 2021!