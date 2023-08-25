Amidst fun banter and a little bit of bickering, the festival of Raksha Bandhan gives us the perfect opportunity to create more memories with our siblings. Brothers and sisters come together to honour and celebrate their precious and to create everlasting memories. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 this year. To not let the blaring heat dampen the vibe, refreshing mocktails come in to lighten up the day and mood. Raise a toast to this joyous occasion with our easy and fun mocktail recipes that will also keep you cool throughout the day.

Enjoy special occasions with refreshing mocktails.

Here are 5 Delicious Mocktail Recipes for Rakhi 2023 Celebrations:

1. Savour the Simple Pleasures with Ginger Ale

A simple drink that gives us immense pleasure ... every single time. Ginger Ale combines the freshness of mint leaves and lemon with ginger to create this flavorful drink. A touch of sugar and sweetened fizzy soda rounds it off perfectly. Click here for the Ginger Ale recipe.

2. Very Berry Khatta: For the Khatta-Meetha Sibling Rivalry

The relationship between siblings has its fair share of sweet and sour moments, much like the Very Berry Khatta. Mulberries blend well with lime, grapes, and orange, creating a melange of flavours and colours that reflect your bond. Click here for the Very Berry Khatta recipe.

3. Create Fresh Memories with Virgin Mojito

The Virgin Mojito is our go-to all through this season. The combination of zesty lime, fresh mint, and a touch of sweetness gives us a truly rejuvenating beverage, fit for the hot weather. Find the recipe for Virgin Mojito here.

4. Reminisce Old Times with Mango Iced Tea

The Mango Iced Tea is just the nostalgic indulgence you need this Raksha Bandhan. The familiar taste of mango and tea presented in their chilled form reminds us of the good old times. Click here for the Mango Iced Tea recipe.

5. Sugar-Free Cucumber Mint Mocktail: For Your Health-Conscious Sibling

If your sibling is a health freak, this sugar-free mocktail is sure to impress them. The crisp cucumber joins hands with the equally refreshing mint - a bond that is as powerful as a sibling bond. Click here for the Sugar-Free Cucumber Mint Mocktail recipe.





Raise your glasses and seal the deal of the never-ending bond with your loved ones. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!

