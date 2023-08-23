Rakhi 2023: The festival of Raksha Bandhan beautifully captures the essence of the bond between sisters and brothers. It's a heartwarming occasion that brings families together, celebrated with joy and a sprinkle of sibling banter. Every year, Rakhi falls on the full moon day in the month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, there is some confusion between August 30 and August 31 to be celebrated as Rakhi Day. As per drikpanchang.com, the festival falls on August 30, 2023.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date And Timings:

Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - after 09:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 09:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM

Muhurat is available after Pradosh only when Bhadra ends

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:58 AM on Aug 30, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 AM on Aug 31, 2023





Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance And Rituals

This day is dedicated to honouring the strong bond between sisters and brothers. Sisters tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, wishing for their well-being and happy life. Brothers, in return, pledge to protect their sisters, to stand by them through thick and thin.





Raksha Bandhan translates to the 'bond of protection. Rakhi is no ordinary thread; it's a symbol of the unbreakable connection we share, a bond that time and distance can't diminish.





But let's not forget the sweet side of Rakhi - quite literally. What's a celebration without indulging in some delectable treats? As we exchange gifts and share smiles, traditional Rakhi sweets become a major part of the ritual. After tying the rakhi, sisters present a delightful assortment of sweets to their brothers, a gesture that's as heartwarming as it is toothsome. And later, the grand feast of traditional dishes begins.

Ghevar is an important part of Rakhi festivities.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 Traditional Foods Apt For The Rakhi Feast

1. Pav Bhaji

The famous street food is best enjoyed in the company of loved ones. Spicy tomato curry paired with buttery and fluffy buns makes for a hearty small meal that's just irresistible. Click here for the recipe for pav bhaji.

2. Chole Bhature

A more filling meal that is loved by all Indians - chole bhature is just perfect for a special occasion like Rakhi. Make it even more special by preparing it at home. Click here for the recipe.

3. Veg Pulao

A simple and vibrant meal that can be easily cooked when you are short of time - it's pulao. Light yet wholesome, veg pulao can be paired with chutney, curd or any curry to make the Rakhi meal a delightful one. Click here for the recipe.

4. Ghevar

Rakhi is best celebrated with lots of sweets and festive-special ghevar is a must-have. Guess what? You can also make this sweet delicacy at home. Here's the recipe.

5. Gulab Jamun

Ending a meal with gulab jamun rounds off the experience perfectly. Make juicy, spongy halwai-style gulab jamuns at home with our recipe.





As you celebrate Rakhi, take a moment to relish the flavours that bring you closer to your roots and your family.





Happy Rakhi 2023!

