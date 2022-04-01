The holy month of Ramadan is of great significance in the Islamic faith. It is said that it was in this ninth month of the Islamic calendar that the verses of the Quran were first revealed to Prophet Mohammed. Muslims across the globe celebrate the pious festival by observing a fast for the entire month during the day and breaking it after the evening prayers with a lavish feast, known as Iftar. The spread includes foods rich in flavours and depth, and the starters menu usually has a variety of kebabs and tikkas. Here we have listed down some popular and delicious non-veg tikka recipes one can pick from for their special Iftar feast.





(Also Read: Ramadan 2022: 7 Quick And Easy Recipes For A Delicious Iftar In Under 30 Mins)

Ramadan 2022: 5 Non-Veg Tikka Recipes For Iftar:

1. Reshmi Tikka - Our Recommendation

If the name of the dish is enticing you, wait till you take a bite of it. True to its name, this creamy, succulent tikka made with chicken roasted with a host of spices is the perfect snack to start off the Iftar party. Click here for the recipe.

Reshmi tikka recipe is a must-try.

2. Putta Tikka

This one is for mutton lovers. The Peshawari-style mutton tikka is just the perfect dish to gorge on after a day's long fasting. Tanginess of yogurt and spiciness of various spices like red chilli powder, turmeric powder, white pepper powder, red and green chillies, coriander seeds etc. make it a wholesome treat. Click here for the recipe.

3. Murgh Highway Tikka

This super spicy tikka has chicken marinated twice in a pool of curd spiced with green chillies and red chilli flakes. Served with a sprinkling of chaat masala, this hot murgh highway tikka is sure to please your taste buds. Here's the recipe.

4. Hariyali Chicken Tikka

This bright green chicken tikka is refreshed with the addition of a paste of coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and a range of spices. This tikka not only looks appealing on the table, it appeals to everyone's palate too. Click here for the recipe.

Hariyali chicken tikka tastes super fresh and minty.

5. Achaari Fish Tikka

If the soft, fleshy fish is what you are craving, go ahead and make this achaari fish tikka. Boneless fish seasoned with fiery achaari masala, lemon juice and various spices will let out an explosion of flavours in your mouth. Click here for the recipe.





This Ramadan, whet your tikka craving with these different tikka recipes, and make your Iftar fare a truly satisfying one.





Happy Ramadan 2022!