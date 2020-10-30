Sharad Purnima 2020: Doodh Poha Recipe: The Traditional Prasad For Kojagari Purnima Puja

Highlights Milk, rice and rice-based items play an important role in Sharad Purnima

Kheer is prepared and left overnight after performing the puja

Doodh poha includes milk, poha, dried fruits and nuts etc

Kheer has been an indispensable part of the Indian dessert menu. All you need to do is mix milk, dry fruits, sweetener and rice or vermicelli and voila! A rich and creamy bowl of kheer is ready in just a few minutes. As the Hindus across India are all set to mark the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima today (October 30) and tomorrow (October 31), we bring you a kheer recipe that can be an ideal dish to offer in your Bhog thali- it's called doodh poha. For the unversed, milk and rice and rice-based ingredients play an important role in Sharad Purnima (or Kojagari Purnima) rituals for various ancient and scientific beliefs.





As per ritual, kheer is prepared and left overnight after performing the puja. It is then distributed among friends and family the next day. In some regions of India, this kheer is consumed by the devotees to break their day-long fast after puja.





How To Make Doodh Poha For Sharad Purnima 2020:

Doodh poha uses the simple rice kheer recipe for preparation just by replacing rice with poha (or flattened rice). Boil the milk, add poha, sweetener and dry fruits and mix. And for the ones suffering from diabetes, replace the sugar or jaggery in the recipe with dates.

You may also consume this dish as a wholesome bowl of porridge for your morning meals.





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Doodh Poha:

Ingredients:

Milk- 1 litre





Poha- 1 cup





Sugar/Jaggery- as per taste





Almonds- 1 tablespoon, chopped





Cashewnut- 1 tablespoon, chopped





Raisins- 1 tablespoon, chopped





Cardamom- 2





Bay leaf- 1





Method:

Step 1. Soak the poha in water for a minute or two and drain out the excess water. Keep aside.





Step 2. Boil the milk with cardamom and bay leaf.





Step 3. Add the soaked poha in it and stir to avoid burning.





Step 4. When you get the desired consistency, lower the flame and add jaggery or sugar and mix everything together.





Step 4. Add the dried fruits and nuts and mix.





The doodh poha is ready to serve. It can be enjoyed both hot and cold.





Happy Sharad Purnima 2020 to one and all!







