Quick Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Maharashtrian-Style <i>Dadpe Poha</i> In 10 Minutes

You can also enjoy dadpe poha as a snack, with a cup of hot evening tea

Highlights Poha is the go-to breakfast option for several people across India

In Maharashtra, poha holds a firm place in the state's food culture

Dadpe poha is raw poha mixed with coconut, onion, coriander, lemon juice

Poha (or flattened rice) is the go-to breakfast option for several people across India. It is light, nutritious and doesn't require extensive ingredients for preparation. In fact, if you explore, you will find every region to have its unique recipes and techniques for preparing this dish. While some like to fry poha with peanuts and enjoy as a crunchy savoury item, others like to turn it into a light meal with vegetables, curry leaves, mustard seeds and some lemon juice on it.





Also Read: How To Make Quick Bread Poha At Home





In Maharashtra, poha holds a firm place in the state's food culture, with multiple recipes to its credit - one such being dadpe poha. Here, raw poha is mixed well with grated coconut, onion, lemon juice, peanuts, curry leaves, seasonings etc and allowed to rest to turn soft and flavourful. However, there are multiple variations of this recipe, with each household adding ingredients of their own choice.





You can also enjoy dadpe poha as a snack, with a cup of hot evening tea.

Here's A Quick And Easy Recipe For Dadpe Poha:

Ingredients:

2 cups of flattened rice (poha)





Half cup grated coconut





1 finely chopped onion (medium-sized)





2 finely chopped green chillies





2 teaspoon freshly chopped coriander leaves





2 teaspoon lemon juice (adjust as per taste)





Salt as per taste





Sugar as per taste





1 tablespoon oil





1 tablespoon peanuts





1 teaspoon mustard-cumin seeds





Few curry leaves





Half teaspoon asafoetida (hing)





Half teaspoon turmeric powder (optional)





Method:

Step 1. Strain the flattened rice through a sieve to remove excess impurities. Transfer it to a mixing bowl.





Step 2. Add onion, coconut, lemon juice, green chilli, salt and sugar to it and mix well with hand. Close the lid and let it rest for 20-25 minutes. This will make the poha soft and moist.





Step 3. Heat oil in a pan and add peanuts to it. Fry them well and take out in a separate bowl.





Step 4. Add asafoetida, cumin-mustard seeds, curry leaves and turmeric powder to the rest of the oil and temper.





Step 5. Now, pour it in the poha bowl, add peanuts and coriander, and again mix everything well with hand. Let it rest for 10 more minutes to absorb the flavours and serve.





Pro-tip:Dadpe poha is generally prepared with the thin variety of flattened rice (unlike the ones used for kanda poha- another famous Maharashtrian dish).





Happy cooking!



















