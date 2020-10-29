Sharad Purnima 2020: Make Bengali-Style Payesh For Kojagari Purnima Bhog (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Kheer in Bengal is referred to as payesh

Kheer/payesh holds a constant place in the Sharad Purnima puja ritual

Traditional Bengali payesh is always made with Gobindo bhog rice

As the nation is all set to mark Sharad Purnima on 30th October 2020, we bring you a kheer recipe, adding a Bengali spin to it. Kheer in Bengal is referred to as payesh - a must-have offering on the Bhog thali. For the uninitiated, kheer/payesh holds a constant place in the Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Purnima Puja ritual. The devotees, who refrain from eating the whole day, break their fast after puja with kheer.





Click here to know more about Sharad Purnima rituals.





Difference Between Kheer And Payesh:

Although both kheer and payesh include the same ingredients in the recipe, but what makes the two different from each other is the consistency. While kheer is a bit runny in nature, payesh is of thick and creamy consistency. Kheer can be made with basmati or any aromatic rice, but a traditional Bengali payesh is always made with Gobindo bhog rice.





Here we bring you an easy payesh recipe that can be made with the basic food ingredients you have at home.





Try the recipe at home and offer it as Bhog this Sharad Purnima 2020.





Also Read: Give Your Kheer A Fruity Twist With This Pineapple Coconut Dessert

Here's The Written Recipe For Bengali-Style Payesh:

Ingredients:

Rice- 2 tablespoon





Milk- 500ml





Sugar- 1/4th cup





Cardamom powder- Half teaspoon





Dry fruit- 1 tablespoon





Ghee- 1 teaspoon





Rosewater- 1/4 teaspoon





Method:

Add water to the rice and soak for 10 minutes.





Drain the water and mix ghee with the rice. Keep aside.





Now boil the milk well and ad the ghee-mixed rice to it and cook well till the rice turns soft.





Add sugar after you get the right consistency of the payesh.





Add dry fruits, cardamom powder and mix everything well.





Turn off the flame and add rose water to it.





Promoted

Garnish with some more dry fruits and serve.





Happy Sharad Purnima 2020!







