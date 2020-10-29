SEARCH
  • Festivals
  • Sharad Purnima 2020: Make Bengali-Style Payesh For Kojagari Purnima Bhog (Recipe Video Inside)

Sharad Purnima 2020: Make Bengali-Style Payesh For Kojagari Purnima Bhog (Recipe Video Inside)

Although both kheer and payesh include the same ingredients in the recipe, but what makes the two different from each other is the consistency.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: October 29, 2020 16:06 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Kheer in Bengal is referred to as payesh
  • Kheer/payesh holds a constant place in the Sharad Purnima puja ritual
  • Traditional Bengali payesh is always made with Gobindo bhog rice

As the nation is all set to mark Sharad Purnima on 30th October 2020, we bring you a kheer recipe, adding a Bengali spin to it. Kheer in Bengal is referred to as payesh - a must-have offering on the Bhog thali. For the uninitiated, kheer/payesh holds a constant place in the Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Purnima Puja ritual. The devotees, who refrain from eating the whole day, break their fast after puja with kheer.

Click here to know more about Sharad Purnima rituals.

Difference Between Kheer And Payesh:

Although both kheer and payesh include the same ingredients in the recipe, but what makes the two different from each other is the consistency. While kheer is a bit runny in nature, payesh is of thick and creamy consistency. Kheer can be made with basmati or any aromatic rice, but a traditional Bengali payesh is always made with Gobindo bhog rice.

Here we bring you an easy payesh recipe that can be made with the basic food ingredients you have at home.

Try the recipe at home and offer it as Bhog this Sharad Purnima 2020.

Also Read: Give Your Kheer A Fruity Twist With This Pineapple Coconut Dessert

Newsbeep
pvv5jgeo

Here's The Written Recipe For Bengali-Style Payesh:

Ingredients:

Rice- 2 tablespoon

Milk- 500ml

Sugar- 1/4th cup

Cardamom powder- Half teaspoon

Dry fruit- 1 tablespoon

Ghee- 1 teaspoon

Rosewater- 1/4 teaspoon

Method:

Add water to the rice and soak for 10 minutes.

Drain the water and mix ghee with the rice. Keep aside.

Now boil the milk well and ad the ghee-mixed rice to it and cook well till the rice turns soft.

Add sugar after you get the right consistency of the payesh.

Add dry fruits, cardamom powder and mix everything well.

Turn off the flame and add rose water to it.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Garnish with some more dry fruits and serve.

Happy Sharad Purnima 2020!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PayeshDessert Recipe VideoSharad Purnima Kheer Recipe
Sharad Purnima 2020: Date, Time, Significance And Fasting Rituals Of Kojagari Purnima Or Raas Purnima (With Recipes)
Sharad Purnima 2020: Date, Time, Significance And Fasting Rituals Of Kojagari Purnima Or Raas Purnima (With Recipes)
Navratri 2020: 5 Diabetic-Friendly Sweets You Can Make For Your Festive Dessert Spread
Navratri 2020: 5 Diabetic-Friendly Sweets You Can Make For Your Festive Dessert Spread

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 