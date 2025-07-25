The month of Sawan is considered sacred by devotees of Lord Shiva, who observe special rituals and fasting throughout this time. Along with Sawan Shivaratri and Hariyali Teej, the festival of Naag Panchami is also celebrated during this period. It falls on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, typically two days after Hariyali Teej.





Naag Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Nag Devta. Devotees believe that offering prayers to snakes brings peace and protection. This festival is also observed in Nepal. Mansa Mata, regarded as the mother of serpents, is also worshipped on this day.





When Is Naag Panchami 2025? Full Puja Timings And Panchami Tithi

Naag Panchami Date: Tuesday, 29 July 2025





Naag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM





Duration: 2 Hours 43 Minutes





Naag Pancham in Gujarat: Wednesday, 13 August 2025





Panchami Tithi Begins: 11:24 PM on 28 July 2025





Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:46 AM on 30 July 2025





(Source: Drik Panchang)

Why Do People Celebrate Naag Panchami?

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna once fell into the Yamuna river, where he encountered a dangerous serpent named Kalia. As Kalia attacked, he soon realised Krishna's divine power and pleaded for mercy. Lord Krishna agreed not to harm him, on the condition that Kalia would never hurt anyone again. Naag Panchami marks this symbolic moment of protection and divine strength.





What Is The Religious Significance Of Worshipping Snakes?

Snakes have deep symbolism in Hindu tradition. They are associated with rebirth, fertility, and protection. Naag Devta is believed to be a guardian of the netherworld and a close associate of Lord Shiva, who is often shown wearing a snake around his neck. Worshipping serpents during Naag Panchami is believed to remove fear, illness and negative energy from one's life.





Many families also worship Mansa Mata on this day, believed to be the mother of all snakes, for protection from snake bites and for the well-being of their families.

Rituals Performed On Naag Panchami

Drawing snake images outside homes using rice paste or turmeric

Offering milk and white flowers at anthills or temples

Chanting and performing puja to Lord Shiva

Fasting for the day or eating only saatvik food

Preparing milk-based sweets as part of the bhog

In some regions, clay idols or live snakes are worshipped by priests. Feeding Brahmins and giving charity is also common.

5 Traditional Bhog Recipes For Naag Panchami Puja:

Plain Milk

Milk is the most basic and traditional offering to snakes during Naag Panchami puja. Though simple, it is considered sacred and essential for this ritual.

Chawal Ki Kheer (Rice Kheer)

A classic Indian dessert made with rice, milk, raisins and cardamom, garnished with almonds. It is easy to prepare and makes for a comforting, sweet bhog dish. [Click here for the recipe]

Nariyal Ki Barfi (Coconut Barfi)

Prepared with grated coconut, khoya, ghee and sugar, this soft sweet is full of flavour. It is a popular traditional sweet often made with just five ingredients. [Click here for recipe]

Samak Rice Kheer

This vrat-friendly kheer is made using samak rice, milk, almonds and sugar. It is light, mildly sweet and perfect for festive days. [Click here for recipe]

Kalakand

Kalakand is a soft barfi made by simmering milk and cottage cheese with cardamom and rose water. Originally from Rajasthan, it is an excellent option for bhog. [Click here for recipe]





Prepare these sweet dishes at home and offer them with devotion. Wishing you and your family a peaceful Naag Panchami 2025.