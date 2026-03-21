Ram Navami holds great significance in the Hindu religion. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and is observed on the ninth and final day of Chaitra Navratri. This day is also dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Devotees visit temples, offer prayers, and take part in special rituals organised to mark the occasion. This year, there is some confusion regarding the exact date of Ram Navami due to the overlap of lunar timings.

When Is Ram Navami 2026?

The Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra begins on March 26, 2026, at 11:46 AM. Based on this, Ram Navami will be celebrated on Thursday, March 26, 2026. However, according to the Udaya Tithi (the lunar date prevailing at sunrise), the Navami Tithi will continue on March 27, 2026, which is why auspicious worship timings are also observed on that day.





Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Spices You Can And Cannot Have During Fasting

Ram Navami 2026 Muhurat

Rama Navami on Thursday, March 26, 2026

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:15 AM to 01:43 PM

Duration: 2 Hours 28 Minutes

Madhyahna Moment: 12:29 PM

Rama Navami on Friday, March 27, 2026

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:14 AM to 01:43 PM

Duration: 2 Hours 28 Minutes

Madhyahna Moment: 12:28 PM

Navami Tithi Begins: 11:48 AM on March 26, 2026

Navami Tithi Ends: 10:06 AM on March 27, 2026

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Fasting And Food Traditions

On Ram Navami, many devotees observe a fast. Some fast until noon, others eat only once during the day, while a few observe a complete fast. During fasting, people usually consume fruits, milk, curd, and simple food made without onion, garlic, or strong spices. Rock salt (sendha namak) is used instead of regular salt. On the ninth and final day of Chaitra Navratri, many households also perform Kanjak Puja or Kanya Pujan, for which traditional dishes are prepared.





Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Vegetables You Can Eat While Fasting

5 Classic Recipes To Make On Ram Navami

Kale Chane

Boiled black chickpeas cooked with mild spices and rock salt, commonly served during Kanjak Puja as prasad. Click here for recipe

Sooji Halwa

A simple semolina halwa made with ghee, sugar, and nuts, prepared as a sweet offering on the festival. Click here for recipe

Poori

Soft, deep-fried bread made from wheat flour, usually served with kale chane as part of the traditional meal. Click here for recipe

Kheer

A comforting rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and cardamom, often offered as bhog to Lord Rama. Click here for recipe

Dahi Bhalla

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in fresh yoghurt and lightly seasoned, prepared without onion or garlic. Click here for recipe





Ram Navami is a festival of devotion, simplicity, and faith. By observing the rituals and preparing traditional food with care, devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Rama in a meaningful and respectful way.