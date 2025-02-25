Kheer is that one dessert that makes its way to almost every Indian festival and puja. While rice kheer is the most popular, with its rich blend of milk, sugar, dry fruits, and cardamom, there are plenty of other versions too. Among them, sabudana kheer is a favourite, especially during fasting. These tiny pearls are packed with starch, making them a great energy booster when you are fasting. If you like, you can also prepare this kheer as bhog. While the cooking method is similar to regular kheer, getting the right texture for sabudana kheer can be tricky. Every pearl needs to be fully cooked while keeping the consistency just right. That is where a little skill comes in. If you want to get it perfect every time, this recipe has got you covered. Let us dive right in.





What Is Sabudana?

Sabudana, also called tapioca pearls or sago, is a starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant. It is naturally gluten-free, making it a great option for those with wheat allergies or gluten intolerance. Sabudana is a staple ingredient in fasting recipes and is commonly used to prepare sabudana khichdi, vada, and cheela.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Sabudana Kheer:

1. Wash It Well





Sabudana is the hero of this dish, so wash it thoroughly before cooking. This helps remove excess starch and prevents clumping.





2. Soak It Right





After washing, soak sabudana for at least 2 to 3 hours. This helps speed up the cooking process and ensures soft, well-cooked pearls.





3. Maintain The Right Consistency





Sabudana kheer tends to thicken over time. If it gets too thick, simply add some milk to adjust the texture before serving.





4. Go Full Cream For Creaminess





Full-cream milk is the best choice for this kheer. It gives a rich, creamy texture that enhances the taste.





5. Add Flavour Boosters





A dash of saffron and cardamom powder can take your kheer to the next level. Do not skip them!

How To Make Sabudana Kheer | Sabudana Kheer Recipe

Heat milk in a pan over medium heat. Once it starts boiling, add the soaked sabudana.





Stir in the sugar and mix well until it dissolves completely. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously, until the sabudana turns soft and transparent.





Lower the flame and add cardamom powder along with saffron dissolved in milk.





Keep stirring and cook for another 7-10 minutes until the milk thickens.





Turn off the heat and transfer the sabudana kheer to a serving bowl. Garnish with sliced almonds and serve warm or chilled.





Sabudana kheer tastes amazing both warm and chilled, making it a great pick for any time of the day. The next time you are fasting, follow these simple tips and enjoy a creamy, delicious bowl of kheer!