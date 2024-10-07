Who can resist a plate of chaat? We guess no one! With crispy papdis, soft bhallas, yoghurt, and tangy chutneys, this snack offers a burst of flavour in every bite. However, certain ingredients used in chaat are not recommended for those fasting during Navratri. For this reason, many people avoid eating it during the 9-day fasting period. But let's be honest - chaat cravings can arise at times, and it's difficult to resist them when they do. Here's the good news: you can enjoy your favourite chaat while fasting too! We recently came across a delicious vrat-friendly chaat recipe that will instantly make your mouth water and is ready in just 20 mins. Introducing: Sabudana Tokri Chaat. The recipe for this chaat was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on Instagram.

What Makes Sabudana Tokri Chaat So Unique?

Sabudana tokri chaat is a one-of-a-kind chaat recipe. Unlike traditional chaat, this one is shaped like a tokri (basket), giving it a unique presentation. The tokri is prepared from a mixture of sabudana, potatoes, and spices. It is then filled with a masaledaar aloo filling and topped with yoghurt and chutneys. The result is this lip-smacking chaat that will leave you yearning more.

Is Sabudana Tokri Chaat Healthy?

This depends on how you cook the sabudana tokri chaat. In this recipe, the katori is deep-fried before being filled with the aloo mixture. However, you can also air-fry it, which significantly reduces the calorie count. Additionally, you can minimise the use of sweet chutneys in the chaat to make it healthier.

How To Make Sabudana Tokri Chaat For Navratri Vrat | Sabudana Tokri Chaat Recipe

To make sabudana tokri chaat, start by adding soaked sabudana, boiled potatoes, chopped coriander, green chillies, crushed peanut powder, singhara atta, jeera, and salt to a large bowl. Mix well and set aside. For the filling, heat oil in a pan and add boiled potatoes, jeera powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Now, take a small portion of the sabudana-aloo mixture and place it over an upside-down katori, ensuring it's covered on all sides. Turn it upright and deep-fry the mixture with the katori until golden brown and crispy. Once down, gently remove the katori and fill it with the aloo filling. Top with fresh yoghurt, vrat-friendly pudina chutney and imli chutney. Garnish with pomegranate and bhujia and enjoy!

Make this delicious chaat for your Navratri fast and share your experience with us in the comments below. Happy Navratri 2024!