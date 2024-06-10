Dining out is always an exciting experience. The experience gets even better when it's with our partner. Indulging in a scrumptious meal paired with drinks while sharing heartfelt conversations is truly a magical feeling. And if the cafe or a restaurant has a romantic vibe, it just adds on to it. Don't you agree? We are sure you wouldn't want to miss an opportunity to impress your special someone. If you're in Bengaluru and looking for such romantic cafes or restaurants, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best places that will ensure you have an unforgettable dreamy date night.

Here Are 10 Romantic Restaurants And Cafes In Bengaluru You Must Try:

1. Olive Beach

This contemporary Mediterranean bistro is the perfect place for a romantic dinner date. Located in Ashok Nagar, it offers a cosy vibe, along with beachy, white-walled decor and great candle lighting. The food and drinks on the menu are quite extensive, ensuring a delicious experience. While dining here, you are sure to feel extra special with your partner and have a memorable night. So, plan a date night soon and enjoy!

What: Olive Beach

Where: 16, Wood St, Near Karnataka Bank, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

When: 12:30 - 3:30 pm, 7 - 10:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)

2. Spice Terrace

If you're looking for a poolside restaurant, Spice Terrace is the ideal place to be. From the moment you step inside, you'll be mesmerised by how gorgeous this place is. Here, you can indulge in classic Indian dishes along with their special craft beers. Some of the must-try dishes on their menu include Murgh Chicken Biryani, Dal Qureshi, Paneer Makhana Korma, among other options. Do not forget to try their Double Ka Meetha to end your date on a sweet note.

What: Spice Terrace

Where: JW Marriott Bengaluru, 1, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

When: 6:30 pm - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)

3. Tiamo

Another romantic restaurant to take your partner to is Tiamo. This Italian/Mediterranean restaurant features beautiful cabanas with mood lighting and an infinity pool by its side. You can even book a private dining room to make your date night extra special. What adds to the experience is the wide range of dishes and drinks on the menu. The restaurant also offers great views, which further enhance the dining experience.

What: Tiamo

Where: 25/3, Kensington Rd, Halasuru, Someshwarpura, Bengaluru

When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3000 (approx)

4. Salvadore's

Looking for the ultimate fine dining experience with your special someone? Look no further than Salvadore's. Situated on MG road, this upscale restaurant and wine bar makes for the perfect date-night setting. The menu is inspired by global favourite dishes and is sure to leave you craving more. Sip on their wines while indulging in delicious food and sharing heartfelt conversions with your loved one.

What: Salvadore's

Where: 5th Floor, Bangalore Central Mall, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (approx)

5. Le Cirque

Le Cirque is known for offering the best Italian food in Bengaluru. The all-white interiors and beautiful chandeliers give this place a romantic vibe, making it ideal for a date night. In addition to Italian classics, the menu also offers an extensive variety of wines. Some of the must-try dishes here include King Prawn Fagottini, Roasted Cauliflower with Black Truffles, and Pan-Seared Atlantic Scallops. Their Tiramisu is heavenly and the perfect way to end your meal.

What: Le Cirque

Where: The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

When: 6:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 7000 (approx)

6. Rim Naam

If you wish to dine amidst the lap of nature, Rim Naam at The Oberoi is the place to be. Featuring beautiful cabanas with mood lighting, this Thai restaurant is ideal for a dinner date with your partner. The menu at Rim Naam is a masterpiece, where each dish is crafted to perfection and sure to tantalise your taste buds. When here, you've got to try their Pad Thai Noodles, Kaeng Phett, Ghai Phad Med Mamuand, and Tropical Mango Sunrise from the desserts section.

What: Rim Naam

Where: M G, The Oberoi Bengaluru, 37-39, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru

When: 12:30 pm - 3 pm, 7 - 11:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 5000 (approx)

7. Cafe Noir

Cafe Noir is a great place to enjoy a hearty breakfast with your partner. Located in the heart of Indiranagar, this cafe offers both indoor and outdoor seating, a cosy vibe, and charming, fine decor. They have a well-curated menu and offer an unlimited breakfast menu starting at just Rs 599. Apart from their breakfast specials, you can even try out their sandwiches, pastas, and garlic bread.

What: Cafe Noir

Where: 3275, 1st Floor, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

When: 8:30 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (approx)

8. Persian Terrace

Staying true to its name, the Persian Terrace allows you to experience Persia in the middle of Bengaluru city. This chic rooftop restaurant has Persian-inspired decor as well as menu, ensuring you get an authentic experience. Indulge in delicacies like Muhammara, Cheese Sambusek, Joojeh E Koobideh, Chicken Sultani, among others. Don't forget to try the Iranian Ice Cream and Baklava to satisfy your sweet cravings.

What: Persian Terrace

Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

When: 6 pm - 11: 30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)

9. Caprese

Another romantic restaurant worth visiting is Caprese. Get a taste of Italy by indulging in freshly made hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, and decadent desserts. Pair your meal with a bottle of wine from their extensive wine collection. The stunning views and warm ambience further add to the overall dining experience here. So, make a visit soon and take your partner on a journey across Italy.

What: Caprese

Where: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm - 11:30 pm

When: Level 18, Shangri-La Hotel, 56-6B, Palace Road, Abshot Layout, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)

10. The Lantern

Wish to surprise your special someone with a unique experience? Look no further than The Lantern, situated at The Ritz Carlton. This restaurant offers Cantonese cuisine with speciality dim sums amidst a soothing ambience. Some of the must-try dishes here include Vegetable Shumai Dim Sum, Chicken Shanghai, Hong Kong Style Char Siu Cheung Fun. From the desserts section, you've got to try their Ritz-Carlton Cake.

What: The Lantern

Where: The Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru

When: 12 pm - 11:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 4500 (approx)

Which of these places are you planning to visit first? Tell us in the comments section below!