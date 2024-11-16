While cooking oils are essential for preparing delicious meals, it's crucial to choose the right ones to optimize your health. Many commonly used seed oils are often heavily processed and may have negative health implications. Health coach Dimple Jangda revealed three seed oils that one should not use for cooking. These oils are actually quite popular so it's surprising to learn how they may negatively impact our health, according to the expert. Which seed oils are these? Dimple Jangda suggests against using canola (rapeseed), corn, and soybean oil.





Why Avoid Seed Oils?

Highly Processed: These oils undergo extensive processing, which can strip them of their natural nutrients and create harmful byproducts.

High in Omega-6 Fatty Acids: While omega-6 fatty acids are essential, excessive consumption can lead to inflammation. Seed oils are often high in omega-6 fatty acids and low in omega-3 fatty acids, which can contribute to inflammation-related health issues.

Potential for Toxicity: Reusing these oils for frying can significantly increase their toxicity. Repeated heating can lead to the formation of harmful compounds, such as aldehydes and trans fats, which can be detrimental to health.

Healthier Alternatives To Seed Oils:

Instead of relying on seed oils, the expert suggests these healthier alternatives:

Avocado Oil: This oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy. It has a high smoke point, making it ideal for high-heat cooking.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily digested and can boost metabolism. It also has a moderate smoke point and imparts a pleasant flavour to dishes. Click here for a homemade coconut oil recipe.

Ghee: Clarified butter is a dairy product that is rich in healthy fats and has a high smoke point. It is also lactose-free and contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health.

By making the switch to healthier cooking oils, you can improve your overall health and reduce your risk of chronic diseases. Remember to store oils in a cool, dark place to maintain their quality.

