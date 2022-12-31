The cost and availability of specific ingredients, including vegetable and sunflower oil among many others, will be one of the biggest problems facing the bread business in 2022. Increased expenses and how they impact various business sectors are topics of concern across many industries. One of the most recent consumer polls revealed that customers' top three concerns right now are rising food prices. People are altering their buying habits in order to save money, which unquestionably has an effect on all parties involved in the bread business, from small-scale producers to large-scale food producers.

1. Creativity And Trust

Traditional handcrafted goods are becoming more and more well-liked. The most popular topic on baked goods websites is classics. Customers are seeking comfort and pleasure through goods that pay respect to classic or original recipes, according to the trend. 67% of customers want some familiar aspect, such as classics with a modern touch, while just 60% are seeking fresh experiences. Therefore, innovation is encouraged, but for it to be accepted by customers, it must draw upon a rich legacy of skilled workmanship, experience, and expertise.

2. Sourdough's Taste

Following the prior fad, sourdough strikes the ideal balance between modern invention and time-honoured craftsmanship. Sourdough's trajectory has changed significantly in recent years and is anticipated to continue to expand in 2023, going from a cult favourite to a well-established and skilled craft. Consumers continue to explore sourdough choices outside of the bread, such as sourdough croissants, brioche, muffins, bagels, panettone, cruffins, and other hybrids. Mainstream businesses are incorporating sourdough into their goods. What major factor is causing this trend? It's definitely sourdough flavour, no mistake about it.

3. Freshness

Customers anticipate freshly baked bread. every day, all day. According to the "Fresh on Demand" trend, people are baking their own food, either from scratch or from frozen, so that it may be heated and cooked properly. It provides ease and the pleasure of always having fresh bakery goods. Croissants, pizzas, garlic bread, and other foods are typical illustrations of this tendency. These goods make life simpler for consumers since they enable them to take control of the baking process and maximise the freshness factor while speeding up their cooking procedure by outsourcing most of the preparatory steps to large-scale producers or craftsmen nearby.





Customers who buy online more in 2022 than they did before the pandemic (58% of global consumers) continue to place a high value on baked goods' freshness. Bakery items need to look appealing in order to appeal to online shoppers, therefore paying more attention to packaging and presentation should increase online sales since 59% of customers feel that a great appearance improves the perception of taste.





Focus on the freshness of your baked goods if you want to succeed in 2023, and think about tapping into the desire for convenience by providing bakery goods that are simple to prepare or complete at home.





Author's Bio: Chef Gauri Varma is the founder of Confect





