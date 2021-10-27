Let's admit- we all love grilled and roasted recipes. They are not only flavourful, but also very healthy. Grilling food uses less oil and melts the additional fat from the ingredients, making it an ideal option for both dieters and non-dieters. There are so many ingredients which can be grilled - take grilled fish, chicken, veggies, meat and more for instance. However, to make each one of these dishes, we need a grill pan to do the task seamlessly. And if you are planning to buy one for your kitchen, then we have got you covered. Here we bring you a list of 4 Grill pan options that can help you make some perfectly grilled chicken, veggies and paneer at home, without any fuss.

Here's A List Of 4 Grill Pans To Choose From:

1. Attro Non-Stick Aluminum Gas Compatible Grill Pan

This grill pan by the brand Attro ensures even distribution and can effectively reduce oil consumption from your diet. Besides, this pan comes with an easy to grip Bakelite handle for secured and safer handling.





2. Cello Aluminum Non-Stick Grill Pan Square Black

This cute and handy grill pan can be a perfect alternative to bulky and heavy BBQ grills. It can be an ideal option for cooking paneer tikka, vegetable tikka and even different kinds of sandwiches, tikkis and more.





3. Tosaa Square Grill Pan

Here we have found another square shaped and durable grill pan option for you. Besides cooking effortlessly, this pan is also very easy to clean. It also comes with an easy to grip handle that stays completely cool on the stovetop.





4. AmazonBasics Non-Stick Grill Pan

This pan by the brand AmazonBasics comes with a non-stick induction grill (28cm) with raised ridges along the bottom, helps keep food up and away from excess fat. In addition to this, it is made of cast-aluminum for fast, efficient heating, titanium-plasma and Dakin non-stick coating for effortless food release.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.