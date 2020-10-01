4 Of The Best Microwave Oven Options For Your Kitchen Setup

The advent of technology has gifted us with several smart appliances that have made our life easy and smooth. These appliances not only save our time and energy, but also make our work yet more efficient. One such appliance is microwave oven - an indispensable part of a modern kitchen. It helps cooking and reheating food, baking cakes, grilling fish and chicken and more. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that microwave oven is the go-to appliance in our everyday life.





If you look around, you will get a variety of microwave oven options in the market offering different features and functionalities. Step this way as we take you through a few options of microwave oven that may help you choose the right one for your household.





Here're 4 Microwave Ovens Options For You:

LG All-in-One Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

Ideal for a family with more than 4-5 members, this microwave oven has a 32-litre capacity. It comes with a glass-touch dial and is easy to clean after every use.





Haier Solo Microwave Oven

This microwave oven by Haier can be used for reheating, defrosting and cooking food. But that's not it! It also comes with a special feature that helps keep food warm for longer span.





Bajaj Grill Microwave Oven with Mechanical Knob

This microwave oven by Bajaj can be a perfect fit for a small-sized family. The best part is, you can also grill your favourite food in it for healthy eating.





Morphy Richards Solo Microwave Oven

Morphy Richards brings this appliance that has a flexible power setting option and ensures fast cooking on a busy day. It also comes with a large turntable that helps you cook or reheat food in larger quantity.





