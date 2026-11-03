The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express finally made its debut. Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1, the latest semi-high-speed train marked a new chapter in long-distance travel. Several passengers have recently shared glimpses from their journey, offering a peek into the train's onboard catering service.

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Besides the train's modern interior, comfortable berths, and luxury amenities, one content creator was particularly impressed by the onboard food service. He described the dining experience as nothing short of five-star, sharing a peek into what he ate on the journey.

"5-star food in India's brand-new most luxurious train,” he said in the video. Within a few hours of boarding, he was served a multi-cuisine meal tray by a uniformed train attendant. Although he did not share what exactly he had on the plate, the creator compared the experience with that of premium hotel rooms.

Take a look at the video:

Another travel vlogger documented his dinner experience on the train, appreciating the thickness of the dal, delicious chicken gravy, and soft, warm rotis. He added that the catering is done by the four-star hotel Sarovar Portico.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Food Menu

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), passengers travelling on the newest Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served a variety of regional dishes for breakfast and dinner.

For dinner, the menu includes lemon rice or steamed rice, chapati or paratha, and Karnataka-style sambhar or yellow dal tadka. Paneer or a chicken dish is also served. Packed curd or buttermilk, along with sweets and other accompaniments, is also part of the meal.

For breakfast, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has various options, including idli, vada, sambar, masala poha, veg upma, bread, veg cutlets, omelette and more. They also serve morning tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Also Read: How A Failed IAS Aspirant Built A Rs 130 Crore Healthy Dessert Business

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Schedules and Fare

Train number 27651, CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, starting today, November 2. Meanwhile, train number 27652, SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will run six days a week, except Mondays, commencing November 3.

The fare for Third AC on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is Rs 2,810, while Second AC is priced at Rs 3,630 and First AC at Rs 4,450.