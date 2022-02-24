The Indian borders encompass a vast variety of delicious cuisines. Whether you travel to the East or the West, each state and region has its own set of traditional recipes to tease your palate. Rajasthan, for instance, is famous for its Kachoris; a crispy golden-brown shell that encases a tasty and spicy masala within. Kachoris are usually enjoyed with special chutneys or sabzi by the side and are adored by all street-food lovers across the country. However, one train driver took his love for Kachoris to the next level! As per reports, the Rajasthan train driver loved Kachoris so much that he stopped the train he was driving to get his hands on them. The video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media, including YouTube. Take a look:











The incident took place in Rajasthan, close to Alwar. A man could be seen approaching the tracks with a packet full of Kachori. The train driver stopped for a minute and was handed over the package, after which the train proceeded on its course.

The video of the train driver has raked in over 100k views. Internet users could relate to the love for Kachori and food in general. "Food is necessary," wrote one user in the comments section. A few others agreed that the train driver was only human and could get food cravings at odd hours! Some criticised the video saying, "This is not fair. Wasting fuel and time because of bad planning."





Reports suggest that the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Jaipur, Narendra Kumar, has launched an investigation into the matter. Kumar said that five railway employees had been suspended and further action would be taken after completion of the investigation.





In December 2021, a similar incident had taken place that went viral on the internet. A train driver in Lahore got suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to get some yoghurt.





