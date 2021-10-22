The gas stove is an important part of our everyday cooking. It is one of the basic necessities of a fully functional kitchen. Therefore, when we are buying a gas stove, we have to carefully think of our cooking needs. The burners of the gas stove have to distribute heat evenly so that food is cooked properly, the stove should be able to balance a huge kadhai and a small tadka pan. And, the gas stove needs to be made of strong and durable material that withstands years of wear and tear. If you are looking around for a good quality gas stove in the market, we have some excellent options for you. We have found five gas stoves that have up to 80 % off on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale!

Here Are 5 Best Deals On Gas Burners With Up To 80 % Off:

Butterfly's gas stove will not only help you save time in the kitchen, but it will also conserve energy! The smart glass top stove has quality burners, ranging from small to big size options for regulating your cooking requirements. It comes with a stainless-steel spill tray that aids efficient cleaning. The heat-efficient brass burners ensure equal distribution of heat which aids proper cooking. This burner was for Rs 6,495 and now it is for Rs 2,299.

Specification:

Price - Rs 2,299

Rating - 4/5

Material - Glass

Prestige's gas stove comes with two tri-pin brass burners of different sizes to support all your cooking needs. The ergonomic knob design makes turning knobs easy on the finger. The toughened black glass top resists scratches and withstands everyday wear and tear. This gas burner is an ideal burner for college students or small families, with enough burners that suit all your needs. This product was for Rs 5,200 and now it is for Rs 2,599.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 2,599

Rating - 4/5

Material - Glass

Thermador's gas burner is a versatile and durable gas burner that has been made to survive the wear and tear of daily use. This gas burner has been designed to accommodate big utensils easily by keeping them stable. The royal black coating on the body for rust-free, making sure this gas burner stays in share for a long time. This product was for Rs 8,000 and now it is for Rs 1,499.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,499

Rating - 4/5

Material - Glass

Lifelong's gas stove is a versatile kitchen appliance built for the convenience of the kitchen. This gas stove is engineered to avoid any gas leaks. It is equipped with high efficient burner designed in a way to enhance even distribution of the flame and a gas inlet nozzle on the backside. It is ISI certified. This product was for Rs 8,500 and now it is for Rs 1,999.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,999

Rating - 4/5

Material - Stainless steel

5.Pigeon by Stovekraft Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove

Pigeon by Stovekraft's gas stove is designed to fulfil your needs in terms of efficiency and style. This gas stove is compact with enough space for you to use larger dishes with strong tabular legs. The even distribution of the flame ensures a perfect cooking experience and optimum fuel utilization every time. This product was for Rs 3,295 and now it is Rs 1,999.

Specifications:

Price - Rs 1,999

Rating - 4/5

