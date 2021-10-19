Saucepan is one of the most important cookware in our kitchen. You can use this cookware essential to rustle up a variety of recipes for instance, soups, tea, sauces and more. Besides, there are so many types of saucepans available in the market made up of different materials like stainless steel, aluminum, non-stick and more. And the best part is most of these saucepans are made of metal with a copper-coated bottom for the even distribution of heat. So, if you are planning to buy one for your kitchen, we have got you covered with the list of 5 best saucepans. These saucepans will not only impress you with their unique and interesting features but will also not burn a hole in your pocket. Well, all thanks to Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

S. No. Product Name Price 1 Amazon Brand - Solimo Die Cast Aluminium Non-Stick Saucepan (17cm, 5-layer coating) Rs. 999 2 Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Saucepan, Capacity 1.5 Litre, Diameter 16 cm, Thickness 3.25 mm Rs. 770 3 RATNA Stainless Steel Copper Bottom Saucepan/Container with Handle (850 ml) Rs. 340 4 Vinod Stainless Steel Tivoli Saucepan Without Lid- 1.5 LTR (Induction Friendly) Rs. 589 5 Borosil - Stainless Steel Saucepan with Lid Rs. Â 925

Here's A List Of 5 Of The Best Saucepan Options For You To Choose From:

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Die Cast Aluminium Non-Stick Saucepan

Made from 100% virgin aluminum, this saucepan is effective and efficient in distributing the heat evenly. Besides, it features food grade five-layered hard rock non-stick coating, making it ideal for healthy and without oil cooking. Originally priced at Rs. 1650, get this now at just Rs. 999 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1650

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Material: Aluminium

Capacity: 1200 Milliliters

2. Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Saucepan

Made with hard anodised heavy base material, this saucepan heats up quickly and evenly retains heat from bottom to top. In addition to this, it has a stay-cool plastic handle, making it comfortable to hold while cooking. Get this saucepan now at Rs. 770 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 770

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Material: Aluminium

Capacity: 1.5 litres

3. RATNA Stainless Steel Copper Bottom Saucepan/Container

Another durable and good quality option for you all. This saucepan is made from premium quality stainless steel and easy to grip plastic handles. Besides, this saucepan is also induction compatible. Get your hands on this one at just Rs. 340.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 340

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 850 ml

4. Vinod Stainless Steel Tivoli Saucepan Without Lid- 1.5 LTR (Induction Friendly)

Here we have found another induction friendly saucepan option for you. This saucepan has extra thick 5 mm aluminum core to ensure even heat distribution, so your food does not burn. Grab this deal now at just Rs. 589.





Specifications:

Price: Rs.589

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5L

5. Borosil - Stainless Steel Saucepan with Lid

Made with heavy gauge stainless steel and tri ply base, this saucepan heats quickly and allows heat to be evenly distributed providing a smooth and flawless cooking experience. Besides, the long, stainless-steel handles stay cool making for easy handling. You can now buy this at just Rs. 925 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 925

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5L







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.