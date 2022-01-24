





Biting into a piece of decadent chocolate is just indescribable! The way the cake and chocolate frosting melts in the mouth feels heavenly to dessert lovers. Our go-to method to enjoying scrumptious baked goods is to order in because our past baking experiences have put us in fear of ruining the dessert. The reason behind it, is that people tend to skip out on some of the simplest yet most important baking steps, out of laziness. It these steps that make a game-changing difference in baking, making your lumpy cake, into a soft and gooey delight! Follow these baking tips and get the perfect cake in no time.





Here Are 10 Important Baking Steps We Tend To Skip

1. Coat Dry Fruits And Choco-Chips Before Adding in Batter

Before adding dry fruits or choco-chips to the batter, simply coat them with flour. This shall prevent them from sinking to the bottom and ensure the toppings are evening distributed.

2. Take Out Cookies From The Oven When Edges Have Hardened

If you want the perfect cookie, then don't bake it all the way through. You will get the crunchiness on the outside and gooiness on the inside, just the way we like it!

3. Don't Skip Out On Adding Salt To The Recipe





Most people think it is odd to add salt to desserts like the cake or brownie, but salt enhances the flavours and balances them out. Adding salt doesn't make the cake salty.





4. Cool The Cake Before Taking It Out Of Baking Dish





Let the cake cool completely before removing the baked cake from the pan. If you try to take it out while it is hot, the cake might break apart or the frosting may melt the moment it touches the cake.





5. Fold The Batter, Don't Mix It





People tend to assume the folding and mixing is the same thing and end up mixing the flour in the batter rather than folding. This leaves pockets of raw flour in the batter that later on appear in the baked cake, ruining the taste of the cake.

6. Sift Flour, Cocoa Powder, Etc Before Adding To Batter





When we don't sift the dry ingredients before adding, it can lead to lumps in the batter and prevent the cake from rising properly. It may also result in flour pockets





7. Bang Cake Pan Before Putting In The Oven





After pouring the cake batter into the pan, just bang the cake pan against the kitchen counter a few times. It shall help remove any air bubbles that may have formed in the matter and help you give an even and smooth cake top and texture.





8. Test The Cake With Toothpick





Rather than taking the cake out in the middle of baking, just poke it with a toothpick to check if it's ready or not. If you take the cake out and it is still raw, then the temperature change may ruin the cake.

9. Ensure Ingredients Are At The Right Temperature





Often, certain recipes ask for room temperature butter or chilled eggs, make sure that it is. The temperatures of the ingredients as a result affect the taste and appearance of the cake or cookie.





10. Freeze Cookie Batter Before Baking





Most cookies recipe instructs that the cookie batter should be frozen before being baked in a pre-heated oven. This keeps the butter from melting as much in the oven, retains shape.





What are the baking hacks that you live by? Do tell us in the comments section below!