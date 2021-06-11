It is no secret that excessive sugar intake can be harmful for health. This is why, we prefer keeping a check on our calorie count and the amount of sugar we take on a daily basis. Considering this, we found some peanut butter options for you that are healthy and unsweetened. Peanut butter is a popular choice of spread for many. Spread on bread slices or add it to smoothie bowl - peanut butter enhances the taste and texture of your meal in a jiffy.





If you ask us, we just love the crunchy and creamy texture and nutty flavour of peanut butter. And it just gets better if your jar of peanut butter has no extra sugar added to it. Find some of the best options here.

Here're 5 Peanut Butter Options For You:

1. Pintola All-Natural Peanut Butter

Made from 100% roasted peanuts, this butter is a perfect combination of taste and nutrition. It comes in 4 different flavours - all natural crunchy, black pepper, classic and chocolate. Use it as a sandwich spread or drizzle it on your salads. The choice is yours!





2. Muscle Blaze High Protein Peanut Butter

Another option of natural peanut butter, it is made with the goodness of large roasted peanuts and whey protein. If you want to make some healthy dark chocolate peanut butter desserts, this product will perfectly fit the bill.





3. Trubite Natural Peanut Butter

If you love that extra crunch in your peanut butter, then you should go with this product. It is made up of 100% natural and the finest grade roasted and crunchy peanuts. You can use this in making perfect snack recipes like crunchy peanut butter cookies and bars and more.





4. The Butter Co. Peanut Butter

Besides being rich in protein, this 100% natural peanut butter is loaded with Vitamin E. This makes the spread just perfect to add to your protein shake post workout sessions. Just add a spoonful of peanut butter in your usual protein shake and gulp!





5. DiSano All-Natural Peanut Butter

Made by using premium quality peanuts, this peanut butter is a good source of Vitamin E, B3 and B6. Besides, it is rich in minerals like potassium, magnesium and iron. Moreover, it is ideal for creating post workout meals like shakes, protein bars et al.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.