Bolstering our immune system had never been as important as it is now. Even as we wait for vaccines to show its effectiveness, we can boost our immunity by including an essential nutrient in our diet — Vitamin C. Also known as ascorbic acid, it is a powerful antioxidant that protects bones, helps in building tissues and plays a key role in the absorption of iron from the food we consume. Given that our body lacks the ability to produce it, we can depend on a variety of fruits and vegetables for a regular dose of Vitamin C.





And what could be better than incorporating it in the first meal of the day? Here are five Vitamin C-rich breakfast recipes that you must try now. Take a look:





Orange Tofu Dumplings





Any discussion on Vitamin C is incomplete without the mention of oranges. The fruit is packed with antioxidants and heart-healthy. Combine it with tofu, a rich source of proteins, vitamins, minerals and fibre, and you have a solid breakfast to dig into. Check out this unique and interesting dumpling recipe that heroes both ingredients. Click this link for the recipe.





Lentil and Charred Broccoli Chaat





Broccoli is loaded with Vitamin C and ranks high on the healthy food list, which is why it is also reviled. But have you ever thought beyond steaming this cruciferous veggie? Mix charred broccoli with dal, black beans, methi sprouts, papaya and sweet lime and season it with chaat masala, amchoor powder, balsamic vinegar, honey and onions, and you have a nutritious as well as flavourful breakfast. Don't believe us? Go try this now and you'll be reaching for second servings. Click here for the recipe.

Strawberry Chia Pudding





The list of strawberry's health benefits runs quite long. A cup of this red fruit gives you your daily requirement of Vitamin C, which boosts immunity and works as an excellent antioxidant. What's more, it strengthens the eye's cornea and retina, fights cholesterol, keeps blood pressure in check and the skin supple. For that perfect breakfast, combine strawberries with chia and low-fat milk to start your day on a sugar-free note. For the recipe, click here.

Pineapple Kale Smoothie





A sweet and juicy source of Vitamin C, pineapples are highly hydrating too. You must have had pineapple juice or smoothie, but have you tried it with kale? Also known as leaf cabbage, kale is rich in vitamins C, E and K, all of which give your skin that healthy, youthful glow. This refreshing fusion of two Vitamin C-rich ingredients, along with banana, for breakfast will keep you energised for hours. Click here for the recipe.





Mango-Coconut Oatmeal





The king of summer fruits, mangoes are filled with beta-carotene and Vitamin C, both of which boost your immunity along with protecting eyesight and aiding in digestion. Instead of grabbing a bowl of oats and milk for breakfast, consider making a fresh, delicious, filling breakfast of mangoes, coconut and oatmeal with some honey and a pinch of cinnamon to amp up the flavour. Here's the recipe.





