Every Christmas, B-Town's Kapoor family members gather to enjoy a delightful lunch together. This year, parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked the joyous occasion with their baby girl Raha's paparazzi debut. Flooded all over social media, fans showered love on the family's pictures and videos. However, another clip from the lunch that went viral is the scrumptious Christmas Cake, flambeed by Ranbir. If you want to create this cake for your New Year Party, here is a chocolatey recipe shared by Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya on her Instagram handle.

"It's easy-peasy to make and tastes out of this world!" the chef wrote in the caption. Watch the full video:

Ingredients for Chocolate Whiskey Flambe Cake

Here are the ingredients to make a 1 lb Chocolate Whiskey Flambe Cake. Choose a 6-inch cake mould for this recipe.

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Milk

1 tbsp Vinegar

6 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Baking soda

1.5 cups Maida

0.25 cup Cocoa powder

For Ganache:

1 cup Dark chocolate

3/4 cup Cream

Chocolate Whiskey Flambe Cake Recipe | How to Make Chocolate Whiskey Flambe Cake

Mix sugar and milk, add oil, vanilla, vinegar and then all the dry ingredients. Bake at 180*C for 30-40 mins. Once it cools, de-mould. Melt both the ganache ingredients together in a microwave at 30-second intervals. If you'd like, you can add 50ml whiskey to the ganache as well once you've mixed the hot cream and chocolate. Cover the cake with the ganache; you can also layer the cake by slicing it horizontally from the middle and adding ganache. Once done, let it chill till you're ready to serve. Pour the whiskey over the cake and light it up. You can also pour the whiskey into a bowl, light that up first and then pour it over the cake. Enjoy!

If you do not want to use whiskey, you can try substitutes like rum, cognac, vodka, brandy, or any other liquor "with above 40% alcohol content."





The recipe video has gone viral with more than 2 million views. Here's a glimpse of the comments section:





"This looks so good, I'm trying this."

"I saw that on the internet yesterday, looks interesting, thanks for sharing."

"Looks so yummy."

"That's a nice mud cake."

"Made this today, so yum."

"Wow, going to try this dear, just looking wow."





Try this Flambe Cake recipe for a memorable and delicious New Year Party.