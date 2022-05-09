The world is filled with exciting cuisines that we are yet to explore! While we all know that the Italians are known for their pizzas and the French for their baguettes, that's where our foodie knowledge comes to a halt. We don't know what the daily meals look like for a Spaniard or an Iranian. If you are someone who wonders what people eat for breakfast in different countries, then we may be able to quench the thirst of your curiosity! Here, we have found the recipes of some of the best omelette recipes from different countries of the world, allowing you to recreate these at home, and travel the world through your food.





Also Read: 5 Crispy Veg Party Snack Recipes That Are Perfect For Weekend Indulgence

5 Of The Most Delicious Omelettes Of The World You Must Try:

1. Frittata - Italy







This omelette from Italy can contain almost anything, from cheese, chicken, and veggies to even pasta! The word frittata is Italian and roughly translates to "fried", implying the fried preparation of this egg dish. It looks very similar to a crustless quiche or scrambled eggs.











Click here for the full recipe for Frittata

2.Spanish Omelette - Spain







Celebrated as a National dish by Spanish people, the Spanish omelette or the Spanish tortilla is a traditional dish in their cuisine. The omelette is made with potatoes stuffed inside the layer of an egg. Potatoes, egg and onion are sautéed together in butter and then added to the egg, this can be cooked with such simple ingredients and in a jiffy for breakfast.











Click here for the full recipe for Spanish Omelette.





3.Iranian Omelette - Iran







This Mediterranean classic dish is filled with aromatic flavours of tomatoes and garlic, making this omelette a delicious affair! The eggs are cooked in a flavoursome and spicy tomato mixture and served with Iranian flatbread.











Click here for the full recipe for Iranian Omelette.





4.Masala Omelette - India







Masala omelette, also known as the Indian omelette to the rest of the world, is a breakfast classic in Indian households! Onions, tomatoes, garlic, green chillies, cumin powder, red chilli powder and other seasonings make this dish masaledaar and wholesome.











Click here for the full recipe for Indian Omelette.





5.French omelette - France







This omelette is probably one of the easiest omelettes one can make at home. This French delicacy requires only eggs, milk and butter. The plain and simple omelette accentuates the simple flavours of the egg and butter giving a creamy, custardy breakfast.











Click here for the full recipe for French Omelette.











Try out these delicious omelettes from the world, and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!



