As the scorching heat of the summer sun beats down, everyone craves a cool, chilly escape. And what better way to tackle this heat than by enjoying a cold drink!? Ice is our trusted ally, instantly turning lukewarm drinks into icy delights. Not just drinks, but ice also saves our food from spoiling. But there's a catch, ice melts rapidly, especially in hot weather like this. Whether you are planning a picnic or a garden party, it is important to know tricks on how to prevent ice cubes from melting too quickly. Do you find yourself equipped to tackle a similar situation? If not, then don't fret! Read on to learn 5 clever ways to keep your ice from melting in the icebox.





Prechill your icebox to slow down the ice melting process.

Photo Credit: Pexels



Here Are 5 Ways To Prevent Your Ice From Melting In The Icebox

1. Prechill Your Icebox

Before filling your icebox with cubes, take time to pre-chill it. All you have to do is place the empty icebox in a freezer for several hours to lower its internal temperature. By chilling the icebox in the first place, you will give the ice a head start and this will slow down the melting process, allowing you to carry it anywhere you like!

2. Use Insulated Containers

To prevent your ice cubes from melting due to heat, use insulated containers. Place the ice cubes in an insulated container or cooler bag and then put it in your icebox. These containers provide an extra layer of insulation, reducing heat transfer and slowing down the melting process of your ice. Remember, every layer of insulation matters when it comes to preserving the ice cubes.

3. Layer It Up

If you don't have insulated containers, use strategic layering to maintain the cold in your icebox. Use materials like newspaper, bubble wrap, or even extra blankets to wrap the box and create an extra barrier against external heat. This will prevent ice from melting too quickly and maintain its cold temperature for long.

Avoid opening the icebox again and again.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Keep Icebox Closed

As tempting as it sounds, try not opening the ice box too frequently. Every time you open the lid, you allow warm air to enter the icebox defeating its purpose. This will just speed up the melting process. Only open the icebox when necessary and close it immediately after use. Your ice will thank you for this favour!

5. Use Ice Packs And Dry Ice

If nothing works out for you, you can always use other alternatives to save ice from melting like stacking it with reusable ice packs or dry ice. Ice packs stay colder for longer periods and can help ice from melting in your icebox. Dry ice, which is considered very effective, requires careful handling due to its extremely cold temperature. While using dry ice, make sure to have proper ventilation to prevent carbon dioxide buildup.





Can you suggest any other way to prevent ice from melting in the icebox? Let us know in the comments below!