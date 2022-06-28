Iced tea is one of the most loved summer drinks across the globe and is known for its rich and refreshing taste, which can turn your stressful and dull day into a bright and relaxing one. This is especially beneficial for people in India, who begin their day with a sip of tea. It has extraordinary healing properties, which can give you numerous health benefits, though they also depend on the type of tea you consume. It contains a high level of antioxidants and is known to improve metabolism and digestion; help in weight management, along with a healthy diet and exercise and boost energy naturally.





It is said that Marguerite Countess of Blessington wrote about having iced tea in Naples as early as 1823.





The first evidence of printed iced tea recipes was found from the 1870s wherein Mary Ann Bryan Mason writes of iced tea in her 1871 cookbook, "It should be thoroughly iced." The Buckeye Cookbook by Estelle Woods Wilcox and Housekeeping in Old Virginia by Marion Cabell Tyree are two of the earliest cookbooks with iced tea recipes.





Drinking iced tea everyday can maintain the hydration levels of the body, mixed with the goodness of healthy fruity flavours and is as good as water, though water is presumably a better option.





Iced tea can be a great option if you want to reduce your caffeine intake but need a little bit. It comes in multiple flavours like lime, peach, lemon, strawberry, cherry, raspberry, passion fruit and orange and may or may not be sweetened.

Iced tea is especially consumed during summers because what else can be a better option than a tasty, refreshing drink with a blend of health benefits? This Iced Tea month, we came up with a few exciting and rejuvenating flavours of iced tea, each with its unique touch.

Here Are 6 New Iced Tea Flavours You Can Try To Celebrate Iced Tea Month:

1. Chamomile Iced Tea

Chamomile Iced Tea is a refreshing beverage made with chamomile flower petals. Drinking chamomile iced tea is not only soothing and energising, but it can also assist you in a number of ways. Chamomile tea is thought to help with sleep, lower the severity of menstrual cramps, and control blood sugar levels, among other things.

2. Tulsi Sweet Rose Iced Tea

The rich and tasty Tulsi leaves combined with the delicate fragrance of rose petals, with a few added subtle spices helps stimulate all your senses and leaves you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Tulsi and rose tea helps to prevent respiratory illnesses such as bronchitis, and asthma. Apart from being a great stress reliever, it also helps to prevent symptoms of ageing and is good for your skin because it contains vitamin C.

3. Tulsi Sweet Lemon Iced Tea

The combined healing properties of Tulsi and Lemon Grass boost immunity to fight against cold and flu and help build the stamina of your body. It is abundant in antioxidants, which help relieve stress and improve metabolism and digestion.

4. Organic Tulsi Green Tea Iced Tea

The nutritional properties of Organic Tulsi green tea iced tea help detoxify the body, promote anti-ageing, and help build the immune system and support the cardiovascular system. Both Organic Tulsi and Green tea promote healthy metabolism, which is essential for weight management.





5. Moringa Hibiscus

Moringa Hibiscus iced tea is a delicious combo that is high in critical amino acids, vitamin C and natural iron. Hibiscus petals have a sweet, astringent flavour with a cooling effect. Moringa's nutritional characteristics and health benefits when combined with Hibiscus petals aid to purify the blood, which is beneficial to the heart and overall circulatory system.

6. Tulsi Peppermint

The refreshing blend of Tulsi and peppermint iced tea is a great way to cool down and rejuvenate during the hot summer days. Peppermint is a fragrant mint family herb with a long list of health benefits. Peppermint has anti-inflammatory properties that can ease headaches and digestive issues such gas, bloating, and indigestion.





So this Iced Tea Month, grab yourselves a huge glass of your favourite Iced Tea and experience the sweet refreshment with these Iced teas together with their rich healing benefits.





About Author: Amrita Pandey is a Nutritionist and Trainer at Organic India.





