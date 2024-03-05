In a disturbing incident, five customers at a restaurant in Gurugram reportedly fell ill after consuming what they believed to be mouth freshener, which was later discovered to contain dry ice. The incident occurred on March 2, 2024, at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90. According to a PTI report, "[a group of] people fell sick allegedly after having a mouth freshener which had dry ice mixed in it at a restaurant here after having dinner, police said on Monday."

Ankit Kumar, one of the customers, raised the alarm after discovering the contents of the mouth freshener packet, which a doctor identified as dry ice. Kumar reported the incident to the police, who stated that after consuming the mouth freshener, the five individuals experienced a burning sensation in their mouths, followed by bleeding and vomiting. He further stated that the restaurant staff absconded following the incident.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: A Look At The Delicious Homemade Feast The Stars Enjoyed

"I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who identified it as dry ice," stated the complainant. "According to the doctor, it is an acid that can be lethal." Four out of the five affected individuals have been hospitalised, as confirmed by the police, reported PTI.





Consumption of dry ice or liquid nitrogen can be detrimental to health. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "both liquid nitrogen and dry ice can cause severe damage to the skin and internal organs if mishandled or accidentally ingested."

Also Read: Inside NDTV Food Awards 2024: Winners, Panels And Celebration Of Culinary Excellence

Based on the complaints filed by the victims, the police have registered a case against the restaurant's owner.