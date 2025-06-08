On Fridays, as soon as the clock hits 5, most of us start wrapping things up and thinking about just one thing: unwinding with our friends at home over a good drink. It's a simple joy, right? But let's face it, not everyone has a fully stocked bar waiting at home. Maybe you've just moved into a new place, you're on vacation, or you've only just started building your home bar setup. That's when the struggle begins. You want a nice cocktail, but the tools just aren't there. The good news? You really don't need anything fancy to make a great drink. With a little bit of creativity and classic Indian jugaad, you can make cocktails that taste just as good, if not better, than the ones you get outside. So if you've been holding back because of missing tools, here's something that will help. These five simple tricks will show you how to use basic kitchen items to create amazing cocktails right at home.





Here Are 5 Quick Ways To Make Restaurant-Quality Drinks Without Any Fancy Tools

1. Shake It Up In A Regular Jar

Photo: Pexels



No cocktail shaker? Not a problem! A regular glass jar with a tight-fitting lid works equally fine and is a great substitute. Just add your ingredients and ice, secure the lid, and shake like there is no tomorrow. The jar's transparency allows you to watch the mixing and sturdiness makes it durable. When pouring, you can use the jar's lid to strain out ice or other ingredients, which will give you the feeling of a cocktail shaker. This method is perfect for cocktails like margaritas or daiquiris, where mixing properly is the key.

2. Mix With Everyday Utensils

For cocktails that require stirring rather than shaking, like Negronis or Manhattans, a long spoon, chopstick or even a butter knife would do the trick. The goal is to gently combine the ingredients and chill the drink without over-diluting. Just add your ingredients to a glass filled with ice or mix smoothly for 30 seconds. This technique makes sure you have a well-mixed cocktail with the right balance of flavours.

3. Muddle With Whatever You Have

Photo: Pexels

Muddling releases the essential oils and juices from herbs and fruits, which ultimately enhances the flavour of the cocktail. If you don't have a traditional muddler, the handle of a wooden spoon or a rolling pin works just fine. Gently press and twist the tool over ingredients like mint leaves or citrus fruit slices to extract the essence. Just be careful not to over-muddle, especially with herbs, to avoid bitterness. This simple technique is important for drinks like mojitos, which brings out their signature taste.

4. Measure Using Kitchen Tools

We all know how accurate measurements are important for fab cocktails. If you don't have a jigger, use your common spoons and cups as alternatives. For example, one tablespoon equals 15 ml. This allows you to measure spirits and mixers effectively. Knowing the measurements and the correct ratios makes sure you get the drink you desire. This is particularly useful when you are following new recipes and mixes.

5. Strain Using Kitchen Items

Photo: Pexels

Straining makes the liquid separate from solids, which gives you a smoother drinking experience. If you don't have a cocktail strainer, you can use a sieve, a tea strainer, or even the lid of your jar to do the deed. These tools help filter out the fruit pulp, ice cubes, or even small herb leftovers. Pro tip: if you want an even finer strain, use a coffee filter or a muslin cloth. This will literally give you a clean, smooth and delicious cocktail that's also super presentable!





So, no more trouble while making cocktails at home! With these simple alternatives, you can enjoy your favourite drinks effortlessly!