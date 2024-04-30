For Indians, the summer season revolves around mangoes. While some like to savour the fruit as is, others find ways to incorporate them into their food and drinks. Mango-based beverages, in particular, are a go-to for many on days when the sun is shining bright. Whether it's a refreshing mango mocktail, smoothie, or cocktail, they all taste equally good, and we simply cannot get enough of them. In this article, we'll be sharing tempting cocktails that you can whip us using this summer-special fruit. From margaritas and mojitos to daiquiri and more, there's something for everyone. If you love both mangoes and cocktails, here are some mouth-watering mango-based cocktails that you shouldn't miss trying this summer.

Also Read: 5 Watermelon Cocktail Recipes To Keep You Cool This Summer

Summer Special | Here Are 5 Refreshing Mango Cocktails You Must Try This Summer:

1. Mango Chilli Margarita (Our Recommendation)

If you love sipping on margaritas during the summer, don't miss trying this mango version. To make it, blend together frozen mangoes, lime juice, tequila, honey, chillies, ice cubes, and salt. Pour this concoction into a margarita glass and top it with a slice of jalapeno. Don't forget to rim the glass with red chilli powder and sugar. Click here for the complete recipe for Mango Chilli Margarita.

2. Mango Daiquiri

Daiquiri is typically made with white rum, lime juice, and sugar. However, this unique version features juicy mango pulp instead of lime juice. Mango pairs well with the white rum and sugar, making it a refreshing drink to sip on during summer. It offers the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavours, and will certainly leave you craving more. Find the complete recipe for Mango Daiquiri here.

3. Spiced Mango Mojito

Another rum-based cocktail that deserves your attention is the spiced mango mojito. Made with mango puree, date puree, ginger, jaggery, mint leaves, and lime, this drink will surprise your taste buds. Serve it to your guests at your next summer brunch, and we're sure they'll come running to ask for the recipe. Want to give it a try? Click here for the complete recipe for Spiced Mango Mojito.

4. Mango Gin Singer

This delightful mango cocktail combines the tropical sweetness of mango with the crispness of gin. Pour gin into a cocktail shaker along with lime juice, sugar, cinnamon powder, mango puree, and water. Shake well and pour the drink through a strainer into a glass of your choice. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and a cinnamon stick and enjoy! Find the complete recipe for Mango Gin Singer here.

Also Read: 5 Desi Appetisers That Pair Perfectly With Vodka Cocktails

5. Indian Summer

Fresh mangoes, mint leaves, and lime juice combined with vodka truly define summer in a glass. Sugar syrup helps add sweetness to the drink, whereas ginger adds a kick of spice. You can whip up this cocktail for your dinner parties or enjoy it during the evenings. Serve it frozen to truly relish its flavours. Click here for the complete recipe for Indian Summer.





Which of these mango cocktails are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!