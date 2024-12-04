Salad is one of those go-to meals that's not only healthy but super easy to whip up. Whether you're in the mood for veggies, fruits, or even chicken, you can mix it up however you like. And pasta salad? It's a crowd favourite! If you've ever had a delicious pasta salad at a wedding or restaurant, you know how amazing it can be. But sometimes, when making it at home, we end up making a few mistakes that totally mess with the flavour. Let's break down the five mistakes to avoid, so you can nail that perfect pasta salad.





Here Are 5 Things You're Doing Wrong When Making Pasta Salad:

1. Pick the Right Pasta Shape

When it comes to pasta for salad, there are so many shapes to choose from it can be a bit overwhelming. But here's a pro tip: stay away from long pasta. Short pasta like fusilli, farfalle, rotini, and penne work best. They're easy to serve and eat, and their texture helps them hold onto the dressing, herbs, and other ingredients much better.

2. Don't Overcook the Pasta

The pasta is the star here, so getting it just right is key. Overcooking it can leave you with hard, chewy pasta. Pasta salad should be made with al dente pasta, so it's perfectly tender but still has a little bite. Be sure to cook it for the right amount of time, and remember - it won't be served hot, so you want it to hold up when it cools down.

3. Season It Right

If you want your pasta salad to really pop, seasoning is everything. Don't skip this step! Use extra-salty water when boiling the pasta so it absorbs that flavour right from the start. Once your salad is mixed, taste it! Adjust the seasoning as needed and make sure it's got that extra zing.

4. Don't Let the Pasta Cool Completely

It might sound like a good idea to let the pasta cool off before you dress it, but here's why you shouldn't: when you add the dressing to warm pasta, it soaks in better and gives you a more flavorful salad. Add about two-thirds of the dressing while the pasta's still warm, and save the rest for just before serving. Trust me, it makes a difference!

5. Blanch Your Veggies

If you're adding crunchy veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, or carrots, don't skip the blanching step. Raw veggies can throw off the flavour, but blanching them just softens them enough without losing that fresh crunch. Plus, it helps them blend seamlessly into the salad. And, cut them into smaller pieces to make them easier to eat!





Next time you're craving a pasta salad, remember these tips and avoid these mistakes. Follow these simple steps, and you'll have a pasta salad that's as delicious as the ones you've had at your favourite restaurants.