French fries is the perfect snack for all ages, all occasions and all moods. The crunchy, salty potato fingers can never disappoint us. It is a must side order for burgers and a must-have item in the snacks spread. If you think of it, the recipe of French fries seems quite simple but when we actually get down to making it at home, we just don't get the same crispy fries we get at restaurants. Why? Well, perfect cooking is all about mastering certain techniques. Each recipe has its own set of dos and don'ts to be followed; even the seemingly simple French fries.





Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared five important steps to follow while making French fries on her Instagram page 'masterchefpankajbhadouria'. Here they are:





Here're 5 Tips To Make Perfect French Fries:

1. Cut The Potatoes Right

When you cut the raw potatoes to start with the recipe, make sure to cut them in the thickness of 1/4th of an inch. This is the ideal thickness of the fries that all restaurants and cafes aim for.

2. Pre-Cook The Fries

It s a great way to get the perfect texture. Boil the raw potato fingers in cold water with some vinegar and salt for 7-8 minutes. Then take out the fries and let them rest on a kitchen towel.

3. Fry For Few Seconds First

Dunk the boiled potatoes into very hot oil and fry for just 50 seconds. Take them out on a paper towel. Let them cool down.

4. Freeze The Fries

Once the semi-fried fries are completely cooled down, store them in an airtight container and freeze them so that are set and take a firm shape.

5. Don't Defrost

The idea is to let the potato fingers turn out super crispy. Defrosting them would make them sloppy again. So just take them out of the freezer and flop them in boiling oil and fry till they turn golden brown.





These steps and tips will help you get super crunchy and crispy fries. Toss them with salt and other seasonings of your choice. Enjoy restaurant-like French fries at home, any time





