Certain foods taste even better when paired with another - like a match made in heaven. What one may lack, the other fulfils, instantly creating a divine taste. One food that falls into this category is the quintessential mango. Rightly known as the 'king of fruits', it impresses not only with its juicy flavour but also its versatility. Whether in refreshing salads, beverages, or desserts, mango pairs well with a variety of different foods. For hardcore mango lovers, there can be no greater joy than exploring such food pairings. Are you intrigued to know how you can make the most of this beloved fruit? Find out in this article, and we're sure you'll want to indulge in it by the end.

Here Are 5 Foods That Pair Exceptionally Well With Mangoes:

1. Mango and Vanilla

There's something about vanilla-flavoured treats that makes us want to indulge in them right away - their delightful aroma is simply hard to resist. When paired with sweet and juicy mangoes, they taste even better. Whether it's a bowl of vanilla ice cream topped with freshly cut mangoes or a vanilla cake layered with mango puree, this combination always satisfies the soul.

2. Mango and Coconut

Another flavour pairing worth trying is that of mangoes and coconut. Coconuts offer a unique nutty taste that complements the sweet flavour of mangoes quite well. A classic example is the popular South Asian dessert - mango sticky rice. If you've ever tried this dessert, you'd know how incredible it tastes. Apart from this, you can even prepare a mango and coconut pudding.

3. Mango and Chilli

If you wish to experiment, consider adding a hint of spice to your mango-based foods and drinks. At first, the idea of combining chillies with mangoes may sound odd, but trust us, you're in for a treat. This combination works best when making beverages like margaritas and mojitos. Add a bit of red chilli powder to the drink and enjoy the wonderful contrast of flavours.

4. Mango and Mint

You can even pair mangoes with mint (pudina). Mint is loved for its refreshing flavour and is especially enjoyed during summer. Pair this herb with juicy mangoes and make your summer even more exciting. You can relish both of these flavours in the form of ice cream, a summer cooler, or perhaps even a chutney. It's definitely going to make you a fan.

5. Mango and Lime

The combination of lime and mangoes also works beautifully. Lime adds a distinct tangy flavour and helps balance out the extreme sweetness of mangoes. Whether you're preparing a mango cheesecake or a tart, adding a few drops of lemon juice to it can take its flavour up a notch. Don't worry, your dessert will just taste as good. So, don't hesitate to add!





Is there any other food that you enjoy pairing with mangoes? Tell us in the comments below!