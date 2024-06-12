Summer is all about indulging in mango-based foods. Whether it's a tempting cheesecake, mousse, or ice cream, they all make us instantly drool, don't they? However, as much as we love satisfying our sweet cravings with them, they're not the best for our health. Now we know desserts are not supposed to be 'healthy', but there's no harm in trying out guilt-free versions. Mango popsicles, for instance, are a beloved favourite for many during summer. But if you're on a weight loss diet or trying to eat healthy, you may not indulge in them. And don't you think that's unfair? Recently, we came across a recipe for mango popsicles that you can enjoy without any worries. They are high in protein and will ensure you have a guilt-free summer.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes These Mango Popsicles So Great?

Mango popsicles make for a delicious summer treat, but these are not only delicious but also healthy. The fact that they are prepared using zero sugar gives them an edge over regular mango popsicles. Yoghurt and tofu add protein to these popsicles, making them super healthy and transforming them into a guilt-free dessert.

Is It Necessary To Use Tofu To Make These Mango Popsicles?

Absolutely not! While the recipe calls for adding tofu, it's not compulsory. If you do not like the taste of tofu, you can swap it with regular paneer. Your mango popsicles will still have a high protein content and taste just as good. So, there's nothing to worry about.

How To Remove Mango Popsicles From Moulds Without Breaking Them Apart?

A common challenge we encounter while making popsicles at home is removing them from the moulds. Most of the time, they end up breaking apart, and all your efforts go down the drain. To avoid this, you must allow them to sit on the counter for a few minutes. This will help loosen the popsicles, making it easier for you to remove them.

Mango Popsicles Recipe | How To Make High-Protein Mango Popsicles

In the recipe video, MasterChef Aruna Vijay shows us how to make this healthier version of mango popsicles. Start by adding freshly-cut Alphonso mangoes to a mixer grinder. Along with them, add silken tofu, Greek yoghurt, honey, cardamom (elaichi) powder, and a few strands of saffron. Blitz everything together until it forms a smooth and creamy consistency. Now, simply pour this puree into popsicle moulds and freeze them overnight and the mango popsicles will be ready!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Make these high-protein mango popsicles at home and surprise your family with this cooling dessert.