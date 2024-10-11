Korean cuisine has gained immense popularity worldwide for its unique blend of flavours, textures, and vibrant presentation. One such dish that has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts is the Korean Chilli Garlic Potato. This simple yet incredibly flavorful dish is a perfect combination of spicy, tangy, and savoury notes. The popularity of Korean food can be attributed to its bold and diverse flavours, which often incorporate elements of sweetness, sourness, spiciness, and umami. Korean cuisine also emphasizes visually appealing presentations, making it a delight for both the eyes and the palate.





How Korean Food And Indian Food Are Similar:

Korean and Indian cuisines share some similarities, such as their use of spices and aromatic herbs. Both cuisines also feature a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. However, Korean cuisine tends to be more focused on seafood and fermented ingredients, while Indian cuisine often incorporates dairy products and lentils.

So if you are a vegetarian and want to try Korean food, pick this recipe shared by chef Aarti Madan on her Instagram handle.

Korean Chilli Garlic Potato Recipe:

Boil the potatoes until tender. Mash the potatoes well. Add cornflour/potato starch and knead the dough. Shape the dough into small, round balls and give them a mushroom-like shape. Boil the potato balls until they float to the top of the water. Immediately transfer the boiled potato balls to ice-cold water. For the sauce, combine chopped garlic, chopped spring onions, red chilli powder, soy sauce, and sesame seeds in a bowl. Pour hot oil over the sauce mixture. Toss the potato balls in the sauce. Garnish with more spring onions and sesame seeds.

Watch the full recipe video here:

Tips for the Perfect Korean Chilli Garlic Potato

For a spicier dish, add more red chilli powder.

Adjust the amount of soy sauce to your preferred taste.

To make the dish vegan, use vegan soy sauce and omit the egg from the dough.

Serve the Korean Chilli Garlic Potato as a side dish or a main course.



Give it a try and experience the magic of Korean cuisine!

