Edible seaweed, also called algae, are ocean-grown plants that bring loads of flavour to your plate. Common in Japanese, Chinese and Korean dishes, seaweed stars in favourites like sushi and kimchi. With its salty, rich and umami taste, it brings a whole new level of savoury to meals. Varieties of edible seaweed include nori, kelp, dulse and wakame. More than just a tasty ingredient, seaweed is also packed with powerful health benefits. Seaweed is rich in iodine and protein. It also provides a good source of fibre, magnesium, and potassium.

Here Are 4 Health Benefits of Eating Seaweed:

1. Boosts Metabolism and Assists Weight Management

According to Healing Foods by DK Publishing, seaweed's high iodine content supports healthy thyroid function, which regulates cellular metabolism and assists with weight management. Brown seaweeds like kelp and wakame contain the antioxidant carotenoid fucoxanthin, which improves insulin resistance and enhances fat metabolism.

2. Lowers Risk of Heart Disease

A large 2017 study of Japanese men and women, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that diets including seaweed were linked to a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and lower overall mortality.





3. Fights the Effects of Stress

Magnesium, pantothenic acid, and riboflavin in seaweed support adrenal health, which plays a critical role in stress response, notes Healing Foods by DK Publishing. Without this nutritional support, chronic stress can exhaust the adrenal glands, resulting in fatigue, lowered immunity, and mood changes.

4. Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

An 8-week study involving 60 Japanese participants found that fucoxanthin, a compound in brown seaweed, may aid blood sugar control. Participants received a local seaweed oil containing 0 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg of fucoxanthin. Those receiving 2 mg showed improved blood sugar levels compared to others.

Here Are 5 Fun and Delicious Ways to Eat Seaweed:

1. Flavour Enhancer

Ground seaweed is an excellent salt substitute with an umami-rich flavour. Sprinkle it into soups or broths for added nutrition.

2. Seaweed Bread

For nutrient-rich bread, replace half the flour with ground seaweed. Skip the salt, use water instead of milk, and add an extra tablespoon of oil or butter for moisture.





3. Seaweed Smoothies

Add a small amount of powdered seaweed to smoothies for a nutritional boost. Seaweed pairs well with tropical fruit flavours.

4. Seaweed Salad

Toss fresh or rehydrated seaweed with sesame oil, soy sauce, and vinegar for a refreshing salad. This light, nutrient-dense dish is both delicious and guilt-free.

5. Seaweed Kimchi

Kimchi can also be made by fermenting seaweed. You can prepare this at home or buy store-bought seaweed kimchi. Fermented foods like kimchi offer added health benefits, such as improved skin health and reduced obesity risk.





Explore seaweed and add it to your diet to enjoy its impressive health benefits.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.