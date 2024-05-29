If you are bored of eating the same old sabzis all the time, it is time to give a refreshing twist to your curries and gravies by using fruits. Yes, while fruits are often eaten directly or turned into juices, they can also be cooked with some spices and turned into sweet and savoury sabzis. This can be a tasty way of making your summer dishes more exciting. You can serve these sabzis with pooris, rotis, or rice, depending on the type of dish.

Here Are 5 Tasty Gravies and Curries Prepared Using Fruits:

1. Aamras

Aamras poori is a delightful food combo that you must enjoy in the summertime. Aamras is prepared by blending mangoes into a puree with some sugar. Add cardamom powder and saffron strands. You can thin the consistency with some milk and water as required. Chill it for some time in the fridge before serving it with hot and fresh pooris.

2. Kathal Ki Sabzi

Kathal or jackfruit is a summer fruit that can be cooked into a delicious, flavorful vegetarian dish. Many people also cook it in the style of meat. This sabzi is made from unripe jackfruit with spices like chilli powder and simmered with tomatoes to make a thick gravy. Here is the full recipe.

3. Watermelon Rind Sabzi

This sabzi is prepared using the green edible skin of watermelon. This is not a viral experimental recipe; many people traditionally prepare this in their homes. Cut watermelon rinds into small pieces and pressure cook them until tender. Cook the rinds in a pan with oil and spices including asafoetida, cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Serve fresh.

4. Muskmelon Sabzi

This summer special fruit can be enjoyed not just directly but can also be turned into a sweet and savoury sabzi, served with fresh rotis. To make this easy recipe, choose slightly raw muskmelon and then peel and chop it into small cubes. In a pan, heat some oil, and once hot, add mustard seeds, asafoetida, sliced melon, and salt. Let it cook on a low flame for about 10 minutes. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and turmeric. Stir and cook till the melon is tender. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

5. Kashmiri Quince Apple Sabzi

Bamchount is the name of a beautiful Kashmiri quince apple curry made in a tomato base with aromatic spices. Quince apple is a kind of wild apple that is popularly used for cooking in Kashmir. To make this recipe, add the chunks of apples to boiling water and drain after 5 minutes. Now heat oil in a pan and add garlic, shallots, cardamom, and cinnamon. Add the tomatoes and cook until the oil separates. Add green chillies, salt, and ground spices like Kashmiri red chilli powder, ginger powder, turmeric powder, fennel powder, coriander powder, and a black cardamom pod. Add about a cup of water and cook on low medium heat until the apples are cooked and the sauce has thickened.

This summer, try these refreshing sabzis and add a fruity kick to your meals.