5 Delicious Vitamin D-Rich Snacks You Can Try At Home

Have you been facing a persistent pain in your bones and lower back, or are you perpetually exhausted? Do not ignore these symptoms as they could be signs of something as major as vitamin D deficiency. Though India is a tropical country and we get plenty of sunshine, there are scores of people who do not get plenty of the sunshine vitamin, due to which they suffer from weak bone health and chronic pain. In addition to the sun rays, your vitamin D requirements can also be taken care by supplements. There are plenty of foods that you can bring in to your rescue as well.







Here Are Some Vitamin D Rich Snacks You Can Add To Your Diet

1. Watermelon and Strawberry Smoothie





Summers are here and we are craving slushy smoothies. Yogurt - the key ingredient of smoothie is a rich source of vitamin D. Almost all sources of dairy are great sources of the sunshine vitamin. This vibrant and slushy smoothie packs your summer favourite watermelon and strawberry.





2. Yogurt Parfait

Multiple layers of yogurt, interspersed with nuts, cereals, pine nuts and fruits. This low-carb snack is ideal for the untimely cravings. You can also mix and match with nuts and fruits of your choice.





Vitamin D: Multiple layers of yogurt, interspersed with nuts, cereals, pine nuts and fruits.

3. Chilled mushrooms and capsicum





Mushrooms are also said to be a decent source of sunshine vitamin. Use them in sandwiches, stews, soups and this ever-so-versatile ingredient never disappoints. This delicious salad is made with child mushrooms, and capsicum, drizzled with a creamy sauce. Quick, and easy to make, you can have it at any point of the day.





Vitamin D: Mushrooms are brimming with the sunshine vitamin

4. Detox Tofu Dessert





Silken tofu, blended with goodness of strawberry, honey and orange zest. Cow milk and soy milk are touted as incredible sources of vitamin D. Vegans can whip up this dessert in matter of seconds and enjoy it whenever the cravings kick.





5. Dates Milkshake





A glass of chilled, loaded milkshake is an ideal way to beat the heat. Most of us know that milk is one of the best sources of vitamin D, but a lot of us also hate the plain taste of milk. This delicious milkshake packed with the goodness of dates is a good way to down your glass in no time.





Vitamin D: A glass of chilled, loaded milkshake is an ideal way to beat the heat.

Fish oil, salmon, tuna, mackerel, orange juice, cod liver are also some good sources of vitamin D. Include them in your foods too and let us know some interesting recipes in the comments below.















