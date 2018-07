How To Cut Watermelon: Step By Step Tutorial To Avoid The Fuss

Highlights Watermelon is made up of 94 percent water and aplenty of vitamins

Cutting watermelon can really be a messy and tedious affair.

Make the most of the seasonal gem bu cutting them up like a pro

Wash the watermelon thoroughly to make sure all germs and pesticides are at bay.

Now, take a large paring knife and slice off the top and the bottom of the watermelon.

Carefully slice down through the centre of the watermelon lengthwise.

Now, cut the two halves that you have into sections. You can cut them up in two, three sections depending on how big your small pieces you want.

Lastly, remove the melon from its rind. Place one section of watermelon on the cutting table and slowly cut the flesh away from rind. There is no need to hurry here, if you cut your watermelons into smaller, narrower sections, it would be easy to remove the melon from its rind. If you rush through, there is a strong chance of injuring yourself.

Wash the watermelon thoroughly. Make sure you wash it well, if your knife comes in contact of the pest-ridden exterior, it is going to take all the dirt all the way inside too.

Next, cut the watermelon into half from the centre.

Take one half of the watermelon, place it in a way that the rind faces up and the flesh down. And, cut this half of the fruit into half.

Now, carefully start slicing the quarter of the fruit into uniform wedges of your desired thickness.

Repeat the process and chop up all the quarters in wedges of same thickness.

Take a whole watermelon on a cutting board. With a large, sharp knife, cut it in half lengthwise.

Take one half of the watermelon that you have just cut, put it flesh-side down and cut it into half again.Basically, now you have cut you whole watermelon in two quarters.

Keep the other quarter aside, take one quarter and place it on the cutting board.

Now, make 1-2 inches wide slices across the melon. Slice it from top to bottom and make sure you slice just to the white rind. Not all the way through the bottom of the watermelon. Start from the side of the watermelon and go to the other end.

Continue slicing the melon, take your knife and now make lengthwise slice 1 to 2 inches below the slice you just made. Now, slice along the length of the quartered watermelon, make sure the tip of the knife is angled down so it runs along the rind, make sure you don't cut all the way through the bottom.Your watermelon would begin to resemble like a cluster of chequered cubes, at this point.

Now, it is scooping time. Take your knife and slice along the bottom of the rind, using a sweeping motion. It is okay if some of the melon stays on the rind.

Have bowl ready, to collect the small cubes of watermelons.

One of the most conventional ways to cut a watermelon. This helps you get slices of size and shape you want.This method would ensure you get uniformly-sized wedges of watermelons. This is one of the easiest ways to enjoy your watermelons, if you facing trouble with the tough rind.These are the commonly used ways to cut watermelon . You can use melon ballers or ice cream scoop to scoop out the melon out of the rind too. Try these methods and tell us which one you found to be the most convenient.