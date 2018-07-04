How To Cut Watermelon: Step By Step Tutorial To Avoid The Fuss

Watermelon is made up of 94 percent water and aplenty of vitamins
Cutting watermelon can really be a messy and tedious affair.
Make the most of the seasonal gem bu cutting them up like a pro
Watermelons lovers in the house raise your hands! Juicy, sweet and ever-so delightful, watermelons are a treat anytime of the day. A summer stunner, watermelon is made up of 94 percent water and aplenty of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, citrulline, an important amino acid found in the flesh of watermelons, can stimulate the production of nitric oxide, which regulates blood pressure and enhances the blood flow. You can have them as a stand-alone snack, throw them into salads, blend them in smoothies or mocktails or whip them up in desserts, the versatile fruit is a hit in all avatars. The only possible reason, which tends to eclipse its popularity is its very large size and difficulty to handle. Watermelons have a tough exterior, are large, heavy and cutting it up can really be a messy and tedious affair. But, should that hold you back from making the most of the seasonal gem. Not at all! Follow these easy tips and know how to cut watermelon like a pro. How To Cut Watermelon: 3 Easy Ways To Cut Watermelon
1. How To Cut Watermelon: Slice It
One of the most conventional ways to cut a watermelon. This helps you get slices of size and shape you want.
Wash the watermelon thoroughly to make sure all germs and pesticides are at bay.
Now, take a large paring knife and slice off the top and the bottom of the watermelon.
Carefully slice down through the centre of the watermelon lengthwise.
Now, cut the two halves that you have into sections. You can cut them up in two, three sections depending on how big your small pieces you want.
Lastly, remove the melon from its rind. Place one section of watermelon on the cutting table and slowly cut the flesh away from rind. There is no need to hurry here, if you cut your watermelons into smaller, narrower sections, it would be easy to remove the melon from its rind. If you rush through, there is a strong chance of injuring yourself.
CommentsThis is one of the easiest ways to enjoy your watermelons, if you facing trouble with the tough rind.
Take a whole watermelon on a cutting board. With a large, sharp knife, cut it in half lengthwise.
Take one half of the watermelon that you have just cut, put it flesh-side down and cut it into half again.Basically, now you have cut you whole watermelon in two quarters.
Keep the other quarter aside, take one quarter and place it on the cutting board.
Now, make 1-2 inches wide slices across the melon. Slice it from top to bottom and make sure you slice just to the white rind. Not all the way through the bottom of the watermelon. Start from the side of the watermelon and go to the other end.
Continue slicing the melon, take your knife and now make lengthwise slice 1 to 2 inches below the slice you just made. Now, slice along the length of the quartered watermelon, make sure the tip of the knife is angled down so it runs along the rind, make sure you don't cut all the way through the bottom.Your watermelon would begin to resemble like a cluster of chequered cubes, at this point.
Now, it is scooping time. Take your knife and slice along the bottom of the rind, using a sweeping motion. It is okay if some of the melon stays on the rind.
Have bowl ready, to collect the small cubes of watermelons.
These are the commonly used ways to cut watermelon. You can use melon ballers or ice cream scoop to scoop out the melon out of the rind too. Try these methods and tell us which one you found to be the most convenient.