Winter means big, scrumptious, warm, and hearty meals. From the famous sarson ka saag to our favorite gajar ka halwa, the winter season really make our mouths drool with its signature delicacies. However, the one problem that persists is that these yummy foods take on our fitness and weight targets. The frequent indulgence in such delectable food can often lead us to gain unnecessary weight and disturb our body's equilibrium.





But worry not, for tasty food doesn't always have to be compromising on your fitness goals. Yes, you can tantalize your taste buds while staying fit! Below we have compiled five yummy ingredients that will satiate your cravings and aid your fitness goals this winter.





Sweeten it up with jaggery:

Winter is known for its warm halwas and desserts. You can enjoy these desserts by using healthier sweeteners instead of white sugar. Jaggery is a great alternative that can be used to sweeten things up this winter. Jaggery, apart from being a naturally-occurring sweetener, also has warming properties that will help you keep the cold out in the chilly winters. It also aids digestion, improves glucose control, and assists in weight loss, thereby making it the perfect addition to your winter recipes.

Jaggery is considered healthy in winters

Ghee is key:

Ghee is an Indian variant of butter that is known for its several healthy and medicinal properties. Adding spoonsful of ghee to your meal can help you retain the necessary moisture in your body and aid the overall look of your skin and hair. It is also known to keep the body warm in winters. Further, recent researches have also found ghee to be helpful in weight loss. It also promotes good intestinal and cardiovascular health. To top it all off, it adds to the deliciousness of your meal, thus being the perfect addition to your winter intake.

Munch on mushrooms:

Mushrooms get a lot of hype in the winter season, and rightfully so. Their yummy taste and several uses make them ever so deserving of the appreciation they garner from all. Mushrooms are low in calories and carry high levels of protein and fibers, which promote better digestion, lean muscles, and weight loss. They are also packed with antioxidants that supplement youthful appearance. Lastly, they help prevent the possibility of heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

Green is queen:

It goes without saying that the winter season is best known for its abundance of seasonal vegetables. The green leafy vegetables that are characteristic of winter food are packed with antioxidants and are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. They are also a good source of iron, calcium, and fiber, all while being substantially low in calories. Regular consumption of green leafy vegetables helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure, Alzheimer's, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity, making them a must-have these winters.

Make green vegetables a part of your daily diet

Indulge in the warmth of winter potatoes:

Sweet potatoes are the potatoes for winters. These delicious potatoes are best-served piping hot in the chilly season and thus work to keep your body warm from inside. They are a rich source of antioxidants and fiber, which aids digestion, prevents radical damage to the body and mind, promotes a healthy gut, and keeps obesity and metabolic problems at bay. They are also rich in potassium which is important for regulating the sodium levels in the body and thus helps with water retention problems.





Summing it up!





Our body needs different nourishments depending upon its environment. As the world surrounding us grows chilly and dry, we need to make up for the lost warmth and moisture through lifestyle changes. Thanks to nature we have so many seasonal and ever-green foods that can help us wither away from the cold in good health. Five superfoods that can help you meet your fitness goals this winter were discussed in the scope of this article.





