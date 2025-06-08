Mango season is here, and we're ready to make the most of it. This refreshing, juicy fruit is undeniably one of the best parts of summer. You can enjoy it straight from the fridge - just chill, chop, bite, and escape into the tropical magic of mangoes. If you love trying new recipes in your kitchen, mango is your best friend. It can be turned into everything from incredible cocktails, shakes, and smoothies to chutneys and ice creams. Yes, not just a simple mango ice cream, but a variety of ice creams that all capture the fresh, juicy flavour of mangoes. Excited to try them all this summer? Take a look:

Here Are 5 DIY Mango-licious Ice Creams For Summer 2025:

1. Mango Lassi Ice Cream

Take your love for mango lassi to the next level by trying this delicious ice cream version. To make this, chop the mangoes and add them to a blender. Add curd to it. Next, add cardamom powder, and honey and blend. A thick and delicious lassi is ready in no time. Now, take an ice cream mould, add the lassi to it and refrigerate overnight. Your cool and creamy mango lassi ice cream is ready.

2. Aam Panna Popsicle

Just like mango lassi ice cream, you can convert another favourite mango drink - aam panna - into a popsicle. These chilled treats may make you nostalgic, reminding you of mango candies and ice lollies from your childhood. Click here to learn how to make lip-smacking aam panna using raw mangoes. Once ready, pour the aam panna into popsicle moulds, freeze overnight and enjoy the next day. Yum!

3. Stuffed Mango Kulfi

This yummy recipe combines fresh mangoes with classic Indian kulfi. Instead of blending it all together, we make stuffed mango kulfi by removing the mango seed and filling the cavity with kulfi mix. This is then popped into the freezer. Once chilled, the mango is taken out and chopped into slices, each with a ring of juicy mango enclosing sweet and creamy kulfi. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Mango Sorbet

We can never stop loving sorbets - these are simple to make and oh-so-delicious. All you need to do is chop some pieces of mango and let them freeze properly. Once done, pop these into the blender in small batches and blend, along with some lemon juice, sugar and salt. Add a little water as required. The soft and icy mango texture of sorbet is irresistible and quite refreshing.

5. Mango Vanilla Duet

A list of mango ice creams is incomplete without the classic mango-vanilla combo. If mango is a prince, vanilla makes it the king. Blend mango pieces with some milk and cream to get a thick puree. Now take a large box and layer it with vanilla. Pour in the mango puree on top and then add one more layer of vanilla. Keep repeating till you reach the top of the box. Cover with a lid and freeze overnight. Enjoy your DIY mango-vanilla duet that looks stunning with all the layers and tastes fantastic.





Save these tasty mango ice cream recipes, try them all this summer and share your favourites with us in the comments section.