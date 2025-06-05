Summer and mangoes are a match made in heaven, right? There's just something magical about biting into the juicy sweetness of this summer fruit when the sun's at its peak. From delicious aamras to hearty mango smoothies, we love them in every form. And when the heat gets unbearable, most of us mango lovers rely on a big tub of mango ice cream. But let's be real, most of those delicious scoops are packed with sugar, preservatives and barely any fruit. Now, what if you can enjoy the creamy deliciousness of mango ice cream without any guilt or preservatives? Well, we have just the recipe for you – Mango ragi popsicles! As unusual as this combination sounds, once you try it, it'll literally leave you asking for more! The best part is that it is super easy to make and tastes just like summer on a stick! Ready to learn how to make it? Read on to know more.





Also Read: 5 Unexpected Hacks To Make Your Mangoes Last Longer

What Makes Mango Ragi Popsicles Healthy?

Photo: Pexels



This delicious mango ragi popsicle recipe is packed with natural goodness. Ragi, also known as finger millet, is packed with calcium, fibre, and essential amino acids, making it a great ingredient for both kids and adults. Mangoes are a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants, while Greek yoghurt adds protein and a creamy texture. This popsicle recipe has no preservatives in it and offers the sweet flavour of juicy mangoes without any additives. It's a perfect balance of taste and health in every bite.

How To Make Mango Ragi Popsicles | Healthy Mango Popsicles

Making these mango ragi popsicles is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator @finefettlecookerys. To make this:

1. Prepare Mango

Take one large mango and wash it thoroughly. Peel and remove the outer skin. Scoop out the pulp of the mango and add it to a blender. Make it into a smooth puree.

2. Prepare Ragi

In a pan, add 1 tbsp of ragi flour, along with 1-2 tsp of sugar and a little water. Keep stirring and cook on a low flame until it thickens into a smooth, lump-free paste. Let it cool completely.

3. Make Popsicle Batter

In a blender, add mango puree, cooled ragi mixture, Greek yoghurt, and some of the mango chunks. Blend everything until smooth.

4. Freeze And Enjoy

Pour the mixture into silicone popsicle moulds. Tap gently to remove the air bubbles. Freeze overnight or at least for 10-12 hours. Once done, demould the popsicles and enjoy this naturally healthy ice cream this summer!

Watch the full video below:

Can I Give Mango Ragi Popsicles To Toddlers?

Absolutely! These mango ragi popsicles are kid-friendly! With a delicious combination of juicy mango pulp, ragi and digestive-friendly Greek yoghurt, they offer a nutritious boost in a fun and cooling form. Plus, since these have no artificial preservatives, they are much safer than store-bought frozen treats. Just make sure to blend it smoothly so that there are no large mango chunks in this sweet treat.

Is This Mango Ragi Popsicle Diabetes-Friendly?

Depends on your health. As per Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr Anju Sood, diabetics can have a small portion of mango if they have their blood sugar levels are borderline. However, she adds, “If their sugar levels are always high, I wouldn't recommend mangoes at all.” This popsicle recipe also has ragi, which is great for diabetics to control their blood sugar levels. You can replace the refined sugar with jaggery or dates powder. So, given this information, if you feel like your health allows you to have this popsicle, go on and enjoy.





Also Read: How To Freeze Mango Cubes: The Easiest Way To Make Mango Season Last For Months





However, we would still recommend consulting a professional before you indulge in this treat if you have diabetes.